GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 13, Cheyenne Mountain 4
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Kadets recently entered CHSAA's 5A top-10 rankings at seventh and once again breached the win column Thursday.
Air Academy, after another lopsided win, has outscored opponents 175-88 this season and is currently on a five-game win streak. In that span, the Kadets topped Green Mountain and ThunderRidge, among others. Cherry Creek, the state's third-ranked team, is up next.
Chaparral and Pine Creek ended the regular season for Air Academy after its showdown with the Bruins.
Denver South 18, Rampart 9
BASEBALL
Mesa Ridge 10, Coronado 2
At Mesa Ridge: Grizzlies' sophomore Matthew Ritter collected a team-high three hits to lead the way for Mesa Ridge's latest win.
Senior Chris Hinkle also racked up a pair of hits, with three runs scored. Ritter and fellow sophomore Austin Higgins combined to throw seven innings and allowed just one earned run while striking out a combined 11 Coronado hitters.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Lewis-Palmer 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks were held to just five hits, but the big ones came when it mattered.
Junior Mason Aaron drove in a run on a sacrifice fly just one at-bat after fellow junior Ben Myers moved the runner over with a sacrifice bunt. The latter also tossed six innings and struck out nine with just one earned run allowed.
Rangers junior Blake Nelson nearly matched Myers, tossing six frames and allowing two earned runs with three strikeouts.
Liberty 9, Air Academy 8
At Air Academy: Senior Kyle Neefe and junior Justin downs racked up two hits apiece to down the Kadets.
Four Liberty pitchers combined to strike out seven Air Academy hitters, with senior Zach Cody going the longest at four innings. The hits the Kadets did collect were often for extra bases.
Air Academy junior Cody Sheets tossed five innings and added a triple, while senior James Wright tossed out a double to teammate, senior Peter Tassler's pair of two-baggers.
The Classical Academy 20, Mitchell 0
Peyton 10, Buena Vista 6
Discovery Canyon 11, Doherty 5
Pine Creek 18, Rampart 5
Elizabeth 24, Sierra 3
Canon City 15, Palmer 0
Falcon 12, Sand Creek 0
Vista Ridge 13, Fountain-Fort Carson 3
Calhan 22, Dolores Huerta 12
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Lutheran 14, Vanguard 3
Denver North 13, St. Mary's 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Manitou Springs 4, Salida 1
At Salida: Mustangs junior Grace McCumber scored a pair of goals, with fellow juniors Erica Sherwin and Julia Mayne pitching in a score apiece to lead Manitou.
Sherwin added an assist, while two more juniors in Madrid Mack and Sami Benge-Kulzer chipped in a pass each, as well. The win moved the Mustangs to 11-2-1 this season and a perfect, 5-0 in league play.
Sherwin is now up to a team-high, 19 goals.
Fountain Valley 5, Colorado Springs School 0
At Fountain Valley: Fountain Valley sophomore Annie Wrubel capitalized Thursday for a team-high, two goals and another two assists for the Danes.
Freshman goalkeeper Lily Christofferson added a shutout as the Danes moved to 9-2 this season with a 55-14 goal differential. A showdown with Addenbrooke Classical Academy and another with Front Range Christian end the regular season for the club.
Mesa Ridge 11, Widefield 1
Fountain-Fort Carson 5, Sierra 1
Colorado Springs Christian School 5, Vanguard 0
Rampart 5, Vista Ridge 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Coronado 6, Rampart 1