Girls hoops 1.jpg

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Coronado 48

At Coronado: The Indians bounced back from a loss to Liberty by outlasting Coronado in nonconference action Thursday.

Cheyenne Mountain (6-2) captured its fifth win in six games. On Tuesday, the Indians lost 53-47 to the Lancers.

Coronado (1-9) dropped its third straight game.

Sierra 51, Mesa Ridge 50

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Lewis-Palmer 65, Chaparral 55

At Chaparral: The Rangers (6-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Chaparral (6-4).

Harrison 69, Elizabeth 60

