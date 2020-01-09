GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Coronado 48
At Coronado: The Indians bounced back from a loss to Liberty by outlasting Coronado in nonconference action Thursday.
Cheyenne Mountain (6-2) captured its fifth win in six games. On Tuesday, the Indians lost 53-47 to the Lancers.
Coronado (1-9) dropped its third straight game.
Sierra 51, Mesa Ridge 50
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 65, Chaparral 55
At Chaparral: The Rangers (6-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Chaparral (6-4).
Harrison 69, Elizabeth 60