2A State Track and Field Championships
Team Scores
After the second day of events, Colorado Springs Christian School leads the girls events with 35 points, while Banning Lewis Academy is in second with 33.
Peyton is in ninth with 15 and St. Mary’s is in 17th with eight.
For the boys, St. Mary’s finished the second day of competition in second place with 33 points. Banning Lewis has 18 points for ninth, Calhan has 14 points for 11th, and Peyton has 13 for 12th. CSCS has three points to come in tied for 30th.
Individual results
Boys 3,200
Lyndon Gotelaere of St. Mary’s finished in 9:42.08 for second place, while Jonathan Wiggins of Banning Lewis came in third with a time of 9:45.03. Jackson Neppl, also of St. Mary’s, finished fourth in 9:54.21. Thomas MacLaren’s Jay Wood ran in 10:18.89 for seventh and Nathan Schluessler of Peyton was ninth, finishing in 10:25.64.
Girls 3,200
Elle Stevens of CSCS took first in 11:25.03 and Eowyn Dalbec of Peyton finished second in 11:31.35. Alexia Gonzales of Banning Lewis was sixth in a time of 12:23.08.
Boys 800
Jackson Neppl of St. Mary’s took first with a time of 2:00.45. Banning Lewis’ Jonathan Wiggins was fifth in 2:02.47, Peyton’s Josh Kearse was sixth in 2:02.51, and Thomas MacLaren’s Michael Brophy finished eighth in 2:03.70.
Girls 800 sprint medley
Peyton’s team of Shaylee Gee, Tara Graham, Jordan Kearines and Eowyn Dalbec finished seventh with a time of 2:00.01.
Boys 4x200 relay
Thomas MacLaren was eighth in 1:35.82, and Peyton was ninth in 1:36.82. Isaac Templin, Time Kewley, Gus Smith and Michael Brophy ran for Thomas MacLaren, while Brian Keairnes, Hudson Pufpaff, West Hart and Dresden Howery ran for Peyton.
Girls 800
Elle Stevens of CSCS was second in 2:24.62 and teammate Isabel Case was third in 2:25.29. Alexia Gonzales of Banning Lewis was fifth in 2:29.50 and Eowyn Dalbec of Peyton finished sixth in 2:29.67.
Boys Pole Vault
Johnathan Mikita of Calhan finished first (14-00.50).
Girls Long Jump
Jaysa Even of Banning Lewis was first (17-01.25) and Hannah Turpin of St. Mary’s was second (16-09.75). Ellicott’s Aileen Gutierrez-Hermo was ninth (15-10.25).
Boys Discus
Benjamin Early of Banning Lewis was ninth (128-06).
3A State Track and Field Championships
Team Scores
After the second day, The Classical Academy led the boys team results with 41 points. Manitou Springs is sixth with 23 points, Woodland Park is seventh with 18, and Vanguard and Elizabeth are tied at 28th with two boys each.
For the girls, TCA is fourth with 24 points, Manitou Springs is 16th with 10 points and Elizabeth is 18th with eight.
Individual results
Boys 800
Chandler Wilburn of TCA finished second in 1:57.80.
Girls 800 sprint medley
TCA’s Bella Hodges, Francesca Harrelson, Brooka Jones and Emma Morton finished sixth in 1:54.96, and Elizabeth’s Taylor Allen, Emily Lett, Ella Hedman and Meghan Benkendorf took ninth in 1:55.96.
Boys shot put
Blake Van Tongeren of ATCA finished ninth (43-04.50), and Parker Salladay of Manitou Springs was 10th (42-10.50).
Girls 800
Kennedy McDonald of TCA finished ninth in 2:18.97.
Girls 4x200
TCA’s Katharine Roach, Emma Morton, Brooka Jones and Lillian Grothe took fifth in 1:48.78, and Elizabeth’s Ella Hedman, Lauren Rohlwing, Emily Lett and Meghan Benkendorf were seventh in 1:49.90.
4A State Track and Field Championships
Team scores
Cheyenne Mountain led the boys after day two with 45 points. Widefield is ninth with 12 points, Mitchell and Palmer Ridge are tied for 13th with eight points, and Lewis-Palmer is 19th with seven points. Air Academy is in 22nd with six points.
On the girls side, Discovery Canyon is in seventh with 13 points and Air Academy is in eighth with 12 points. Widefield is in 13th with nine points and Palmer Ridge and Palmer are tied in 19th with six. Lewis-Palmer is 22nd with five points and Cañon City is 28th with two points.
Individual results
Boys 3,200
Tyler Nord of Cheyenne Mountain finished second with a time of 9:05.42 and teammate Erik Le Roux took third in 9:05.65. Knox Exton (9:13.86) and Cedar Collins (9:15.24), both also of Cheyenne Mountain took seventh and eighth.
Girls 3,200
Bethany Michalak of Air Academy finished in 10:35.54 for second, and Adele Havlick of Palmer finished seventh in 11:09.35.
Boys 800
Knox Exton of Cheyenne Mountain took seventh in 1:56.92, and Nathan Pontious of Cañon City was 10th in 1:57.54.
Girls 800 sprint medley
Brea Childs, E’Lana Monroe, Divine Gentle and Maya Frazer of Widefield finished fifth in 1:51.91.
Boys 4x200
Widefield’s team of Bryan Cooper, Angelo Thomas, Dallen Booker and Derek Allen took seventh in 1:30.49. Air Academy’s Simeon Whitaker, Kyler Collins, Gregory Ambuul and Peter Braza took ninth in 1:31.64.
Boys Long jump
Mitchell’s Nathan Mercer took second (21-11.50), Elijah Inama of Palmer Ridge took fourth (21-07.25), Cheyenne Mountain’s Braxton Walk was 8th (21-01.50) and Will Bergman of Lewis-Palmer took 10th (20-11.25).
Girls 4x200
Air Academy’s Keira Gregg, Keely Lueckeman, Lauren Attias and Ella Porter took sixth in 1:45.65.
5A State Track and Field Championships
After the second day of the boys events, Vista Ridge is ninth with 12 points, Fountain Fort-Carson is 13th with eight points and Pine Creek is 29th with one point.
For the girls, Liberty is in 12th with 14 points, Rampart and Fountain-Fort Carson are tied for 29th with two points each. Doherty is 33rd with one point.
Individual results
Boys 800
John Murdock finished in ninth with a time of 1:57.93.
Girls 800 sprint medley
Doherty’s Jasmine Weeden, Mariah Serrano-Walton, Lily DelaGarza and Chloe Dodd took ninth in 1:52.23.
Girls high jump
Ciara Piffarerio of Rampart took eighth (5-00.00)
Girls shot put
Hope Calhan of Liberty finished third (38-04.75) and McKenzie Patterson of Fountain Fort-Carson took eighth (35-10.25).