Area 5A and 3A boys' soccer teams opened the state tournament on Wednesday.
5A
No. 10 Rampart 2, No. 23 Columbine 0
At District 20 Stadium: A goal off a corner kick with 21 minutes remaining gave Rampart a two-goal cushion as it earned its fourth playoff victory in the past four years.
The Rams (11-5) will face No. 7 Cherokee Trail in the second round.
No. 24 Liberty 5, No. 9 Monarch 3
At Monarch: Liberty blitzed ahead by scoring the match’s first five goals in an upset victory in the first round.
The Lancers (9-6-1) will face No. 8 Ralston Valley in the second round.
No. 14 Pine Creek 0, No. 19 Rangeview 0 (Pine Creek wins in shootout 4-3)
At Pine Creek: A scoreless tie was decided in a shootout, with Pine Creek advancing thanks to a 4-3 victory in the penalty kicks.
The Eagles (8-6-2) will face No. 3 Valor Christian in the second round.
No. 5 Boulder 2, No. 28 Doherty 0
At Boulder: Boulder scored goals in each half to secure the victory.
Doherty (8-7-1) went 3-1-1 in October to put itself in position to qualify for the postseason.
3A
No. 12 James Irwin 3, No. 21 Basalt 1
At James Irwin: James Irwin led 2-1 at halftime, then added an insurance goal to secure its first playoff win since 2018.
The Jaguars (12-3-1) have lost just once since Sept. 2 and own a plus-38 goal differential this season.
James Irwin will face either No. 5 Roaring Fork or No. 28 Bayfield in the second round.
No. 3 Coal Ridge 3, No. 30 Sierra 1
At Coal Ridge: Sierra put a scare into the No. 3 seed, keeping the game tied 1-1 until the final 15 minutes.
The Stallions (9-7) had started the season 1-5 before surging into the playoffs thanks to eights wins in nine matches. Coach Todd Hale was named the Colorado Springs Metro League Coach of the Year earlier in the day on Wednesday.
No. 8 Frontier Academy 1, No. 25 Harrison 0 (OT)
At Frontier Academy: Harrison’s upset bid and season ended on an overtime goal in the first round.
The Panthers (11-4-1) finished the season with 53 goals and just 18 allowed.
No. 6 KIPP Denver Collegiate 2, No. 27 Manitou Springs 1
At KIPP Collegiate: A second-half goal from the hosts snapped a 1-1 tie and put an end to Manitou Springs’ season.
The Mustangs (8-7-1) put up a winning season after going 4-11 the previous year.
No. 16 Fort Lupton 6, Atlas Prep 2
At Fort Lupton: Giancarlo Mendez put up a hat trick for Fort Lupton, which pulled away from Atlas Prep.
Noe Pelayo scored both goals for Atlas Prep (6-7-2).
Thursday's playoff games
4A
20 Mullen at 13 Lewis Palmer, 5 p.m.
32 Coronado at No. 1 Durango, 5 p.m.
30 Holy Family at 3 Cheyenne Mountain, 6 p.m.
25 Palmer Ridge at 8 Regis Groff, 6:30 p.m.
24 Pueblo West at 9 Air Academy, 5 p.m.