BASEBALL
Sand Creek 10, Centauri 0
Sand Creek 16, Florence 1
At neutral site: Sand Creek used a bevy of hits and walks to turn Saturday's two-game slate into a flawless one.
Against Florence the Scorpions racked up 10 hits, but used 11 walks to doom Centauri. Senior Kaden Levi and freshman Jackson Lucero made quick work in the two wins, allowing just one combined earned run while striking out 11.
It was a rebound effort for Sand Creek after losses to Widefield and Manitou Springs to start the season.
Falcon 15, Northridge 3
The Classical Academy 7, Mesa Ridge 0
The Classical Academy 7, Lamar 4
Calhan 15, Crowley County 1
Montrose 7, Liberty 4
Evangelical Christian Academy 14, James Irwin 9
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 15, Mullen 7
At Air Academy: The Kadets have come out swinging.
Air Academy moved to 3-0 Saturday with another lopsided win. Through the trio of contests, the Kadets have outscored opponents 56-9, including a 20-2 win over Grandview to start the year.
Rampart is up next in a Wednesday bout after spring break.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 16, St. Augustine (CA) 10
GIRLS' SWIMMING
NCAA Swim and Dive Championships
Former Rampart standout Edenna Chen added to her storied career Friday.
As part of MIT, Chen won the national title for the 100-yard breast. She set a new program record with a 59.79-second mark and was just .02 seconds off Division-III's record.
At the time of the win, the points earned moved the Engineers into eighth as a team.
The newest title adds to Chen's previous breakout as a Ram. She won state in her time and was a four-time varsity letter winner.