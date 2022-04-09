BASEBALL
Pine Creek 21, Lewis-Palmer 3 (5 innings)
At L-P: The Eagles trailed 3-1 before a 16-run fourth inning broke the game wide open.
Pine Creek junior Tyler Genrich homered and recorded six RBIs. Senior Joseph O'Malley struck out eight and picked up the win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 6, Rampart 5
At FFC: The Trojans rode a late surge to a conference win over the Rams.
Fountain-Fort Carson trailed 5-0 at the bottom of the sixth inning. Jayden Montoya led the team with two hits, fellow sophomore Brandon Garcia contributed two runs and junior Antonio Martinez drove in four.
Air Academy 15, Doherty 4 (5 innings)
Vista Ridge 13, Palmer Ridge 3 (6 innings)
Falcon 8, Pueblo South 4
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Discovery Canyon 0
Lamar 7-7, James Irwin 0-0 (forfeits)
Colorado Springs Christian School 11-8, Florence 4-9 (doubleheader)
Clear Creek 15, Ellicott 7
Widefield 11, Westminster 1
Sand Creek 9, Woodland Park 6
Peyton 10, Simla 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 13, Steamboat Springs 2
At Steamboat Springs: Cheyenne Mountain scored at least three goals in each quarter and stopped a two-game skid against the Sailors.
Kevin Papa had four of the Red-Tailed Hawks’ goals, followed by fellow juniors Wyatt Furda and Hank Walsh with three each.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 9, Sierra 1
At Sierra: Senior Auwea Acfalle paved the way with a dominant, season-high, five-goal effort for the Grizzlies. Beatriz Jara scored three times and Jamie Williams once as Mesa Ridge won its fifth straight game.
Manitou Springs 4, Cañon City 0
At Cañon City: Erica Sherwin, Madrid Mack, Cassidy Kuzbek and Sami Benge-Kulzer each tallied once as the Mustangs did most of their damage in a three-goal first half.
Freshman goalkeeper Nici Sharon made four saves.
Harrison 5, Sand Creek 1
Liberty Common 10, St. Mary’s 0
Doherty 10, Palmer 0
Vanguard 10, Dolores Huerta 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 4, Resurrection Christian 0
Fountain Valley 10, Trinidad 0
Rampart 2, Liberty 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cheyenne Mountain Invitational
Cheyenne Mountain High School (546) was first in the team rankings, followed by Discovery Canyon (411), Lewis-Palmer (339), Pine Creek (323) and Rampart (265).
Pine Creek’s James Schreiber took first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:43.77) and 100-yard fly (51.87). Discovery Canyon’s Quintin McCarty had the top times in the 50 free (19.93) and 100 backstroke (48.72) and was part of the Thunder’s winning 200 free and medley relays.
From Cheyenne Mountain, Max Roslin topped the 200 IM (1:57.78) and Raglan Ward did the same in the 100-yard free (47.81).
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Coronado 0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-15)