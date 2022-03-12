BASEBALL
Doherty 7, Liberty 5 (Game One)
At Liberty: The Spartans did most of their damage with a three-run fourth inning.
Liberty was right there with Doherty but could not get runners across home. Michael Naftanel started the season strong, going 3-3 with a double, RBI, and run scored. Jonah Perry hit two triples, an RBI, and scored once.
Kyle Neefe (2-4), Von Raffelson (1-2), and Seth Klenow (1-3) all had one RBI.
Josh Yochum, Zach Cody, Cody Read, and Nick Bennett hit the mound for the Lancers. No pitcher pitched more than 2.1 innings. Read (two strikeouts) and Bennett (one strikeout) did not allow a batter to reach base.
Liberty 21, Doherty 3 (Game Two)
At Liberty: Liberty took the first game of the doubleheader personal and made sure to even the series.
The Lancers scored two runs in the first, three in the second, and four in the third and fifth. Klenow, Cody, and Read all hit 1.000 in game two. Perry kept the runs coming with four RBI. Will Grantz also had four RBI.
Justin Downs tossed three innings and two strikeouts. Bennett pitched two innings, walked two, and struck out two.
Lewis-Palmer 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 4 (Game One)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Rangers scored three runs in the first and seventh inning to overcome the Trojans.
Fountain-Fort Carson managed to get a run on the board in four-out-of-seven innings but could not match Lewis-Palmer’s big innings.
Caleb Pepper and Cooper Ciesielski had a day at the plate for the Rangers. Pepper went 2-3 with two triples, two walks, and three RBI. Ciesielski went 2-3 with a double, walk, and two RBI. Mason Perry also went 2-3 and walked once and brought home a run.
Max Randis finished four innings pitched, six strikeouts, three hits allowed, one earned run, and three walks. Jensen Nystrom struck out two, allowed one hit, two earned runs, and two walks in 1.2 innings. Pepper closed it out with two strikeouts, one hit, and no earned runs or walks.
Lewis-Palmer 10, Fountain-Fort Carson 3 (Game Two)
At Fort Carson: Lewis-Palmer completed the doubleheader sweep aided by a six-run fourth inning.
Ciesielski was at it again in game two, bringing home three runs with two doubles. Daulton Johnson also had a big game at the plate with two doubles, a single, and an RBI.
For the Trojans, Jayden Montoya picked up a double, a single, and two RBI. Andrew Bailey and Anibal Rivera went 1-2.
The Classical Academy 14, Coronado 0
Palisade 18, Palmer 1
At Palmer: The Bulldogs were fueled by a 12-run third inning to get past the Terrors.
Palmer knocked had three hits in the loss. Jeremy Vasquez, Mel Heim, and Dyson Sharpton all had singles. Sharpton also drew a walk.
The Terrors drop to 0-3 and will host Summit at home.
Grand Junction Central 9, Rampart 8 (Game One)
Pueblo Centennial 14, Canon City 4
At Canon City: The Bulldogs tallied 15 hits and scored in every inning but two on their way to victory.
Josh Lucero went 4-5 with a triple, three runs scored, and two RBI. Donovan Soto had a pair of singles, two run scored, and an RBI. Jordon West followed suit and knocked two singles, two runs scored, and an RBI.
For Canyon City, Ezavian Ortega led the team in hits with two singles. Colby Koehn, Tanner Leonard, and Nicholas Reish went 1-2. Coletin and Gabe Renn had the Tigers only RBI.
Rio Rancho 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Evangelical Christian 53, Caprock Academy 40
At Evangelical Christian: One Eagles team dominated the other Eagles team.
RJ Wagner (20 points) and Michael Kim (14) led ECA in scoring. Michael Mann picked up an 11-point, 10 rebound double-double. Jarden Guest (three points) and Jon Bunker (two points) had six rebounds. Michael Kim had seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals.
Sterling 80, St. Mary’s 60
At Sterling: St. Mary’s dominant season haults with a big victory from the Tigers.
Sam Howery and Carson Faber were the leaders in scoring for the Pirates once more, with 15 and 10 points. Cyrus Hernandez scored eight, Ely Ferrara scored seven, Dillon Barrett and Andon Mindrup scored six.
Wray 42, Peyton 40
At Peyton: Peyton came up short even with a 10-point fourth quarter.
The Panthers were led by Gibson Gellerman’s 15 points. CJ Lashley and Bryce Gregg had eight points. Logan Nickell scored six and AJ Lashley scored three.
Lewis-Palmer 61, Pueblo South 53
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Vanguard School 44, Grand Valley 30
Cedaredge 44, Peyton 26
At Peyton: The Panthers struggled to score all game but came up big on defense in the second and third quarter.
AJ Mannering and Shaylee Gee led Peyton with seven points and the only three-pointers on the team. Abbie Nickell and Tara Graham scored four. Jaycee Yonkers and Masyn Gregg scored two.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Fruita Monument 17, Palmer 4
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Northfield 10
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks used a strong first half to carry out their first win of the season.
The Red-Tailed Hawks will play three more road games before playing at home again on April 7.
Cheyenne Mountain will visit Ralston Valley on Thursday, Golden on March 29, and Liberty on April 1.
Air Academy 20, Grandview 2
At Air Academy: The Kadets went home Saturday morning with a big home win.
Air Academy won its first game of the season by dominating on both ends. The Kadets will prepare for their next game as they visit the Terrors on Thursday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pueblo Centennial 3, Mesa Ridge 1
Woodland Park 10, Pueblo Central 0
Montrose 4 Coronado 0
Mead 3, Falcon 0
Wheat Ridge 7, Doherty 2
Harrison 4, James Irwin 2
The Classical Academy 1, Colorado Academy 0
Alamosa 4, St. Mary’s 1
Kent Denver 5, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Middle Park 2, Manitou Springs 2
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars won two sets by double-digits to help cap off the Saturday night sweep.
James Irwin had nine service aces in the match. Joseph Tran had four aces and Brody McKinney had three. McKinney led the team with eight kills followed by Luke Jennings with five.
Evan Brownsberger (2) and Jennings (1) were the only ones to get into the blocks column. James Irwin won the match 25-15, 25-19, and 25-8.