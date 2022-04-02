BASEBALL
Doherty 6, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Doherty: Dominick Morelli slugged a pair of hits and drove in two runs to lead the Spartans Saturday.
Travis Box also added a double as part of Doherty's four hits. Three Ranger errors aided the host's effort. On the mound, Quinn Crook went seven innings and allowed just six hits while striking out four. It was his third win of the year in five starts to move the Spartans to 3-6 in the early going.
Vista Ridge 12, Pine Creek 9
Pueblo East 6, Mesa Ridge 2
Palmer Ridge 2, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Air Academy 19, Pueblo Centennial 4
Sand Creek 8, Colorado Springs Christian 6
Manitou Springs 16, Evangelical Christian Academy 6 (5 innings)
The Classical Academy 22, Woodland Park 2
Cheyenne Mountain 12, Rampart 8
Rye 7, Calhan 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 3, Mead 2
At Mead: Three Bears scored and two more assisted in a communal effort Saturday to halt the Mavericks.
Senior Kendall Gourner, sophomore Ashley Falk and junior Makenna Enga all chipped in a score. The two passes to do so come from seniors Katie Wotta and Keagan McCorkle.
Palmer Ridge moved to 3-0 with 10 goals scored to only two allowed this season.
Widefield 10, Mitchell 0
Vanguard 11, Sierra 1
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Pueblo East 1
SkyView Academy 9, St. Mary’s 0
Heritage 1, Rampart 0
Colorado Springs Christian School 7, Fountain Valley 1
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Douglas County 18, St. Mary's 5
Air Academy 12, Steamboat Springs 10
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Eagle Valley 14, Palmer 4
Ralston Valley 10, Cheyenne Mountain 9
Poudre School District 15, Palmer Ridge 8
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pueblo South 3, Doherty 0
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Stargate School 0
Stargate School 2, Colorado Springs Christian School 1