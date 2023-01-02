GIRLS' BASKETBALL

The Tri-Peaks League may be hotly contested on the boys' side, but it's the girls' side of the league that's been most notable.

Colorado Springs Christian, Peyton, Vanguard and St. Mary's make up four of the CHSAA 3A rankings' top-five spots. Lions' junior Grace Minihane has been the catalyst for the first-place club with 21 points per game.

Freshman Kinley Asp has also made waves with her 14.2 scoring average, good for second on the team.

Still, it's been Air Academy junior Caitlin Kramer leading the state's elite scorers. She led the state in scoring most of the year before falling to second with 29 points per game before winter break.

Air Academy has needed every one of the points en route to a third-place standing in the Pikes Peak League. Palmer Ridge and Lutheran sit atop the league with 7-2 records to the Kadets' 6-2.

Widefield is leading the 5A/4A South with its 6-2 record ahead of 4-3 Palmer. The 6A Metro North, on the other hand, is led by Fountain-Fort Carson at 10-1. Senior Aiyana Mitchell has led the Trojans to receive votes in the CHSAA 6A rankings, but they have yet to crack the state's elite — a problem not seen by Doherty, which sits at ninth in the rankings and second in the league.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Mesa Ridge has quickly ruined whatever predictions were in place before the year. The Grizzlies are second in 5A's RPI rankings behind only Mead, and ahead of those same Mavericks in the CHSAA standings where they rank first.

In turn, the program leads the 5A/4A Metro South league over Harrison and Cañon City, which sit second and third, respectively.

Across the city, it's a fight between Air Academy and Lewis-Palmer, so far, in the Pikes Peak League. Both are 7-2, with neither team playing a league game yet.

And yet, it's Cheyenne Mountain leading the league in scoring, despite a 5-5 record. Just behind is the Kadets by four points, though they have played one fewer game.

Loaded with teams, the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League may have the most local interest among small schools.

Colorado Springs Christian has jumped out to an early lead in the league ahead of Banning Lewis in second and Vanguard in third. Each of the three, including fourth-place Woodland Park and fifth-place Salida, are all undefeated through the start of the league slate.

The same league also has the area's leading scorer so far in Anthony Parks. The Ellicott senior is at 21.8 points per game through six chances. Fountain-Fort Carson senior Anthony Joseph Martinez is right behind at 20.9.

HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain returned from its 4A title win with a slower-paced schedule to start.

The Red-Tailed Hawks have played just four games, but have won three and tied another, 0-0 with Crested Butte.

The 4A South league has followed suit, with Palmer, Pueblo County, Woodland Park and Rampart trailing Cheyenne Mountain, in that order.

The 4A North has been a little different, with Liberty and Air Academy sitting behind leaders Kent Denver and Colorado Academy. The Lancers have outscored the other four teams in the league with 20 goals already, including a season-high 11 in a win over league-mate Mullen.

Just like the local leagues, the stat leaders are neck-and-neck.

Rampart senior Blake Komrofske, Lewis-Palmer senior Connor Fay and Pine Creek senior Max Wright are tied atop the area with eight points apiece — good for sixth through eighth in the state's standings.