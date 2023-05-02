Cheyenne Mountain stands as the final team from the area remaining in its respective classification's team tournament.

The team portion of the tournament is new this season after CHSAA approved the addition of a separate individual and team format. The Red-Tailed Hawks' boys team made the finals, and now the girls' squad is in the semifinals, awaiting a matchup with No. 3 Kent Denver on Monday.

The other semifinal matchup will pit No. 1 Mullen against No. 4 Thompson Valley for the right to play for a team title just three days after the individual tournament wraps up in two weeks.

Coincidentally, the boys played the same Kent Denver squad in the fall, boys season.

The Hawks downed No. 15 Durango in the first round before upending No. 7 Palmer Ridge in the second. Both came on 7-0 margins.

For the Bears, it was a steep, second-round test after they downed No. 10 Denver South, 4-3 in the first round.

The two were part of a four-team group that made the 4A team tournament. No. 9 Discovery Canyon even made the state field as a team for the first time in program history.

The Thunder knocked out No. 8 Evergreen in the first round, thanks in large part to a standout performance from their doubles. No. 1 doubles, a combination of junior Caroline Marshall and freshman Lauren Sincock, won in straight sets before two of the Thunder's other three duos did the same.

No. 1 single, junior Cosette Gaines also won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2.

Air Academy rounded out the group as a No. 6 seed, but fell in the first round to No. 11 Ponderosa. The biggest losses for the Kadets came in the same doubles realm, where the Thunder dominated.

Of the four duos sent, the Kadets only found one win, which negated their 2-of-3 success in singles.

No. 16 Colorado Springs School and No. 6 Vanguard made the 3A field before each fell in the first round. The Coursers fell 5-2 while the Kodiaks were downed by No. 1 Holy Family, 7-0.