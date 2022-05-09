GIRLS’ GOLF
Falcon Invitational
At Antler Creek Golf Course: The Titans dominated from start to finish.
The Classical Academy placed first with a score of 291. Falcon placed second with a score of 313. Pine Creek scored 333 to come in third. Palmer Ridge had two teams that placed fourth (345) and fifth (349).
The Titans were led by Madeline Fontana (89) and Trinity Anderson (96). Natali Viera was tied with Anderson for third place. Avery Valdez shot a 100 for fourth place and Ashlyn Koenke was right behind with a 102.
BASEBALL
Discovery Canyon 5, La Junta 3
At Pueblo Central: The Thunder scored three runs in the seventh inning to claim the lead.
Discovery Canyon faced a 3-2 deficit heading into the seventh. Jonah Johnson started the inning off with a single to center. Tyler Weller took over as a runner for Johnson. Nick Marburger doubled to advance Weller to third and set up a scoring opportunity. Chase Ambuehl singled to score Weller and Marbuger and take the lead. Cameron Kittridge added an insurance run with a single to left, scoring Ambuehl.
Salida 20, Ellicott 5
At Salida: The Spartans surged in the second with 11-runs.
Ellicott got things rolling with a three-run first inning. Bryan Diaz singled to move Jacob Overstreeet to second. Logan Wilson grounded out into a fielder's choice, scoring Overstreeet. Tristen Bannasch hit a double to score Diaz and Wilson.
Jedrek Howarth led the third inning off with a triple. Wilson then pushed Howarth across home plate. After another double from Bannasch, Tanner Natelli doubled to score Bannasch and put up the fifth run.
Grand Junction Central 23, Mitchell 0
At Mitchell: In game one of the doubleheaders the Warriors had a day at the plate.
Grand Junction Central improves to 10-11 overall on the season. In league play, the Warriors are 1-5. Grand Junction Central has scored 175 runs so far this season. The Warriors will finish up the regular season playing host to Durango on Friday and Saturday.
Mitchell is still looking for its first win on the season. The Marauders still have six games remaining to do so. On Wednesday, Mitchell plays three straight road games against Sand Creek and Pueblo West (double-header). Then, Sand Creek and Strasburg will visit Mitchell.
Grand Junction Central 30, Mitchell 1