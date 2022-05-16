GIRLS’ GOLF
Colorado Springs City Championships
At Colorado Springs Country Club: Discovery Canyon outshot second place by 18 strokes.
The Thunder finished with a score of 244 and the Redtail Hawks trailed with 262. Rampart was right behind second place, shooting a 267. Pine Creek (279) and The Classical Academy (283) topped of the top five.
Discovery Canyon had three players in the top five: Emily Cheng (77), Anna Mettler (82) and Lauren Jaworowski (85). Ava Schroeder of Cheyenne Mountain was tied for first with 77. Lauren Kachel, representing Doherty, placed third.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Columbine 2, Pine Creek 1
At Pine Creek: The Eagles made a run but were stunned by the Rebels.
No. 3 Pine Creek made it to the quarterfinals. To start things off, Pine Creek took down No. 30 Denver South 4-0. Sophie Redner had two goals and an assist. Ava Amsden and Isa Murdock had a goal. Hannah Baumgardner had two assists.
The Eagles escaped with a 2-1 narrow win against the Warriors in round two. Redner and Murdock scored a goal. Amsden picked up an assist. Allyson Fischer guarded the goal, picking up four saves.
Pine Creek finished its dominant season 16-2, going 10-0 in league play. The Eagles outscored opponents 100-11.
BASEBALL
Dolores Huerta Prep 6, Ellicott 4
At Ellicott: Dolores Huerta Prep scored four in the second to take control of the short game.
Ellicott tied Dolores Huerta in the first inning with an RBI single from Nash Kemp. The Thunderhawks could not mount a big answer to the four runs, but they still managed to push a run across from a Jedrek Howarth RBI triple.
After falling 6-2, Ellicott made a run at a comeback in the bottom of the third. Logan Wilson singled to score Tristen Bannasch. With two outs, Wilson stole third. Then, Wilson made it home after the pitcher balked.
Dolores Huerta Prep 17, Ellicott 10 – Game 2
Limon 17, Calhan 0