GIRLS’ TENNIS
Lewis-Palmer 7, Liberty 0
At Liberty: The Rangers could do no wrong against the Lancers.
Ellie Flinn and Abby Wilson played the closest match of the day. Flinn won set one 7-6 and set two 6-3. Chloe Hart and Genevieve Berning won the next two singles matches 6-0,6-0.
For doubles, Madeline Thompson and Meadow Humbert started things off with a 6-3,6-3 win for the Rangers. Madison Dodge and Aiko Hayashi followed with a near two-set sweep (6-0,6-1).
The Tayla Heritsch and Annie Sinclair duo won sets one and two 6-3. Alysse Abbot and Elizabeth Ackerman had the honor of closing things out for Lewis-Palmer. Abbot and Ackerman won 6-2 and 6-0.
BASEBALL
Peyton 17, Front Range Christian 0
At Front Range Christian: Red hot bats surge the Peyton past Front Range Christian.
The Panthers put up 14 RBI from Bryce Gregg (three), Logan Nickell (three), CJ Lashley (two), Stratton Miller (two), Evan Neumaier, Chance Claman, Teancum Gauruder, and AJ Kranz.
Gauruder smashed a home run and Evan Neumaier hit a triple.
Nickell received the win with two innings pitched and one hit allowed. Miller also tossed two innings, striking out six.
Ellicott 19, Mitchell 3
At Ellicott: It was a hit parade at Ellicott on Monday.
Logan Wilson and Tristen Bannasch slugged away at the plate. Bannasch brought in three runs and was a home run shy of a cycle. Wilson hit a home run and a triple. Jedrek Howarth and Jacob Overstreet each brought in two RBI. Dalton Henderson, Nash Kep, Mason VanAllen, and Wyatt Wilson also had an RBI.
Bannasch , while having a day at the plate, pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and no earned runs.
Pueblo Central 23, Sand Creek 6
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 2, Doherty 0
At Palmer Ridge: Two goals in the second half made the conference game go from close to out of reach.
Offensively, the Grizzlies were led by Katie Wotta, Kendall Gouner, and Madison Inscoe. Gouner scored and assisted on a goal. Wotta put one in the back of the net and Inscoe picked up an assist.
Defensiviely, Kendra Schlacter was a wall in front of the net with six saves.
Palmer Ridge is now 9-0-1 on the season. Doherty falls to 4-6-1 and is outscoring opponents 33-30.
Salida 8, St. Mary’s 1
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Trojans came out on top in a battle of juggernauts.
Fountain-Fort Carson won 25-23, 25-16, and 25-21.
The Trojans improved to 13-7 overall and 11-5 in league play. Fountain-Fort Carson has won 41 sets while only dropping 24. Fountain-Fort Carson has three regular-season matches remaining as they host Colorado Springs Christian and Discover Canyon, then visit Colorado Springs School.
The Red-Tailed Hawks are now 16-3 overall and 13-1 in league. Cheyenne Mountain has won 47 sets and lost 19. The Red-Tailed Hawks will be on the road for three out of four remaining matches.
Discovery Canyon 3, James Irwin 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder put on a show against the Jaguars.
Discovery Canyon won 25-9, 25-17, and 25-11.
Josh Livergood led the Thunder with nine kills. Tyler Sack had three aces. Jason Hamel made it hard to get it over the net for the Jaguars, picking up three blocks.
Brady Dastrup kept the ball alive with 10 digs. Carter Phillips, taking on the playmaker role, led with 12 assists.
Pueblo South 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Coronado 3, The Vanguard School 1