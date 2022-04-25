GIRLS’ GOLF
Doherty Spartan Invitational
At Colorado Springs Country Club: The Thunder ran away with it, coming in first by 25 strokes.
Behind Discovery Canyon was the Rampart (261) and Cheyenne Mountain (274). The Classical Academy (277) and Pine Creek (293) made up the rest of the top five.
Emily Cheng of Discovery Canyon finished first in the invitational with a score of 74. Jenna Bistline and Ava Schroeder placed in third with 77 strokes. Again from Discovery Canyon, Lauren Jaworowski finished with 80 strokes and Mena Song-Lew finished with 82.
Madison Brown, from the Rams, tied Song-Lew for fifth place.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Lewis-Palmer 149, Doherty 34
At Doherty: The Rangers torched the waters against the Spartans.
Lewis-Palmer placed first in each event. Collin McWhorter won the 50 and 100 free. Austin Toland did it on both sides, winning the 100 back and 200 individual medley. Zachary Cantorna also doubled down with wins in the 100 fly and 500 free.
Keoni Li went back-to-back in the 100 breast and 200 free. Jackson Kemper won the one-meter with a score of 156.55.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 3, Colorado Springs School 2
At Colorado Springs Christian: It was a back and forth match, but the Lions edged it out.
Colorado Springs Christian won sets one, three and five with scores of 25-17, 28-26 and 15-10. Colorado Springs School won 25-17 and 25-18.
The Lions improve to 4-17 overall and 3-14 in the league. So far this season, CSCHS has won 21 sets. The Lions will finish the season visiting James Irwin and Doherty.
The Kodiaks fall to 2-17 overall and in league.
Pueblo South 3, James Irwin 0
At Pueblo South: The Jaguars played each set close, but the Colts eventually pulled it away.
Pueblo South won 25-20, 25-20 and 26-24.
The Colts keep on rolling on a dominant season, improving to 19-4 overall and 17-3 in league. Pueblo South has won 57 sets.
James Irwin falls to 12-10 overall and 11-8 in league. The Jaguars have won 41 sets and dropped 31. James Irwin will round out the season with Colorado Springs Christian.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
The Classical Academy 10, Mitchell 0
At The Classical Academy: A nine-goal first half for the Titans ended this one early.
The Classical Academy improves to 5-4 overall and 3-0 in league. The Titans have outscored opponents 27-9. Next up for Classical Academy is a road trip against Sand Creek.
Mitchell is still looking for its first win on the season. Next up for the Marauders is visiting Sierra, Falcon and Palmer.