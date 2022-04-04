GIRLS’ SOCCER
Doherty 2, Cañon City 2
At Cañon City: The Spartans and Tigers put it all on the field. Each team scored one goal in both halves but couldn’t find the back of the net in overtime.
Korenn Gerl and Emily Meauli put Cañon City on the board with a goal each. Aly Richardson picked up an assist. Sydney Rowe allowed two goals but had nine saves.
Colorado Springs School 2, Widefield 1
At Widefield: The Kodiaks outdueled the Gladiators in a thriller. Colorado Springs School picked up its first win of the season.
Jacqueline Ruiz kept Widefield in the game with a second-half goal. Lily Eutsler assisted on the goal.
The Gladiators fall to 2-3 on the season. Widefield has scored 15 goals this season.
Fountain-Fort Carson 5, Palmer 0
Liberty 10, Sand Creek 0
Rampart 3, Discovery Canyon 1
Falcon 1, Vista Ridge 0
Palmer Ridge 1, Air Academy 0
Pine Creek 1, Columbine 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Colorado Springs Christian School 7, Widefield 0
At Widefield: The Lions picked one up on the road to stay unbeaten.
Alexis Garrett was rewarded player of the match for Widefield.
Reagan Morin, Shannon Tyler, and Sierra Gallant won their singles match.
The Lions doubles squads were flawless in the win. Tyler Boals and Maci Jones, Maddy Green and Abigail Perry, Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson, and Kara Follett and Sophie Topper won in doubles.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At James Irwin: The Jaguars swept the Lions but were not done there.
James Irwin won 25-12, 25-20, 25-16. Brody McKinney led the Jaguars in kills with eight. Serving up teammates, Evan Brownsberger led with five assists.
Liu Tofili, Luke Jennings, and Brownsberger had the only blocks for James Irwin. Joseph Tran kept the ball alive with 12 digs.
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Colorado Springs School 0
Pueblo South 3, Vanguard 0
James Irwin 3, Doherty 0
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Regis Jesuit 16, Palmer Ridge 1
BASEBALL
Manitou Springs 16, Woodland Park 1
Air Academy 12, Coronado 2
Pueblo Centennial 17, Palmer 4