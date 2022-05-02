GIRLS’ GOLF
Sand Creek Scorpion Invitational
At Valley Hi Golf Course: Discovery Canyon put on a show at the Scorpion Invitational.
The Thunder led the group with a score of 237. Discovery Canyon had three at the top of the individual leaders: Lauren Jaworowski (77), Emily Cheng (79) and Anna Mettler (81).
Arapahoe placed second (268). The Classical Academy followed, shooting a 272. Air Academy finished fourth with an overall score of 291. Falcon shot a 293 to round out the top five.
Morgan Mullins of The Classical Academy and Sofi Contreras of Pueblo Central finished fourth and fifth with an overall score of 83.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Cheyenne Mountain 5, Pine Creek 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Red-Tailed Hawks swept the doubles on their way to victory.
Maya Michalski won the lone singles match for Cheyenne Mountain. Maneola Amantini Quintanilha and Keelin Sills won back-to-back matches for Pine Creek.
Kate Twede and Ruby Muhl got Cheyenne Mountain back in the win column. Brooke Ballenger and Hope Lewis won two close sets 6-4 and 6-4. Sophia Bredder and Jocelyn Kelly continued the winning streak for Cheyenne Mountain. Hannah Koury and Katie Delich finished things off for the Red-Tailed Hawks.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cañon City 2, Pueblo Centennial 1
At Cañon City: The Tigers scored just in time against the Bulldogs.
Aly Richardson contributed on both goals for Cañon City, scoring and assisting on one apiece. Korenn Gerl scored the other goal for the Tigers. Cañon City improved to 7-5-2 overall and 4-1 in league.
Pueblo Centennial is now 5-7-1 overall and 4-3-1 in league play.
Discovery Canyon 3, Lewis-Palmer 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder dominated on both ends of the field on Monday.
Discovery Canyon moved to 7-5-1 overall and 6-2-1 in league. The Thunder have outscored opponents 28-15. Discovery Canyon will play its final road game against Pine Creek on Wednesday.
Lewis-Palmer falls to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in league. The Rangers have scored 17 goals so far. Lewis-Palmer will finish the regular season hosting Fountain-Fort Carson
Skyline 6, Sand Creek 1
BASEBALL
Peyton 16, Colorado Springs Christian School 1