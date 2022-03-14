BASEBALL
Palmer Ridge 3, Pueblo County 2
At Pueblo County: The Bears and Hornets got the scoring out of the way in the first inning.
Palmer Ridge scored three runs in the first quarter and held on for the rest of the game. Luke Brown went 2-3 on the day, with a double and an RBI. Tate Gargasz had the other RBI for the Bears and went 1-3 at the plate.
Austin Rees (2-3 with a double) and Donovan Theurer (1-2) were the only other ones in the hit column for the Bears.
Jonah Ward pitched 6.2 innings for Palmer Ridge. Ward allowed one hit, one earned run, three walks, and struck out 10
Pueblo Central 13, Mesa Ridge 0
At Pueblo Central: The Wildcats scored six first-inning runs but were not done.
Pueblo Central dominated in its first game of the season. The Wildcats will host Lamar in their next game.
The Grizzlies had three hits and errors in the game. Jaiden Martinez went 1-2 with a walk and Tyler Holland also went 1-2. Chris Hinkle went 1-3.
Harrison 14, James Irwin 5
At James Irwin: The Jaguars could not keep the runs coming after three in the first inning.
Daylen Mckinney went 1-1 with a triple, two RBI, and a run scored. Michael Vinton also went 1-1 with a double and an RBI. Talon Davis knocked two hits and brought home a runner. Logan Lacroix and Logan Werner also picked up hits.
Davis and Werner split the game on the mound. Davis struck out five and only allowed one run. Davis struck out seven and only walked two in 3.1 innings.
Douglas County 11, Air Academy 1
At Douglas County: It was a defensive battle until the Huskies exploded in the bottom of the sixth.
For the Huskies, Max Stanley pitched five innings and only allowed one hit and two walks. Stanley struck out 12 batters on 76 pitches. Cooper Latino closed it out.
Tyler Stonebraker went 1-2 with a double, walk, hit by pitch, and three RBI. Colin Adams went 2-3 with a triple and two RBI.
Jake Palomo (1-2 with a double), James Wright (1-2 with an RBI), and Nolan Hollis (1-3) had the three hits for the Kadets. Airen Honeywood pitched 5.1 innings, six strikeouts, and 90 pitches. Honeywood walked two and gave up four hits.
St Mary’s 11, Swink 1
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates and Lions were all tied at one until the Pirates put up a 10-spot in the fifth inning.
Conner Clodfelther (1-2), Nate Cabrera (1-2), Hunter Bauserman (1-3) had the only three hits for the Lions. Bauserman pitched 1.1 innings and struck out four. Trevin Holland struck out three in three innings pitched.
Hunter Reynolds and Nick Paolucci also pitched for Swink. Reynolds and Paolucci only allowed one hit.
Pueblo East 25, Coronado 6
At Coronado: The Cougars had no answers for the scorching Eagles.
Pueblo East scored six runs in the first, five in the third, and nine in the fifth. Michael Casillas went 3-4, including a home run, and had five RBI. Mathew Casillas hit two doubles and two RBI.
CJ Lucero pitched four innings and struck out nine. Lucero allowed three runs, three walks, and six hits.
Widefield 13, Sand Creek 11
At Widefield: The Scorpions scored four runs in the seventh, but the Gladiators fended off the comeback.
Widefield’s Nicholas Towel was instrumental in the victory. Towel went 3-4 with four RBI. Johnny Estrema knocked two doubles and two RBI. Gabe Seguar hit a triple and two RBI. Kolton Dombrowski hit a double, triple, and two RBI
The Scorpions also had a solid day at the plate. Adam Brock (2-3) led with three RBI. Blake Shaffer (1-4) and Blayne Chapman (1-4) each had two RBI Cole Witter went 1-2 with a double..
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Pueblo West 15, St. Mary’s 2
At Pueblo West: The Cyclones defended their home field against the Pirates.
It was the first game of the season for both teams. Pueblo West picked up its first win and handed St. Mary’s its first loss.
The Cyclons will visit Smoky Hill, St. Mary’s, and Douglas County before returning home April 7.
St. Mary’s will play The Vanguard School and Denver North before returning home on April 1.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Doherty 9, Mesa Ridge 1
At Mesa Ridge: The Spartans scored six goals in the first half for a dominant win over the Grizzlies.
Sydney Coulter scored a hat trick and assisted on a goal in the big win. Erica Pearson scored a goal and picked up two assists.
Sabina Nachtigal, Payton Henshaw, Zayna Brennecke, Grace Vacha, and Makenna Lockhart each scored a goal.
Asia Holabeck and Zoelie Beard split time as goalkeepers. Holabeck allowed one goal and had three saves. Beard recorded two saves.
Fountain-Fort Carson 4, Harrison 0
Pine Creek 8, Chatfield 0
Golden 2, Discovery Canyon 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Discovery Canyon 98, Coronado 54
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Discovery Canyon 7, Rampart 0
At Rampart: Discovery Canyon completed a full sweep against Rampart.
In the singles matchup, Cosette Games (6-2,6-3), Lannie Wilson (6-1,6-2), and Carly Creps (6-3,6-2).
In doubles, Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshall kicked things off with a 7-5 and 6-4 win. Ashley Ellsworth and Varsha Ramesh followed with a 6-1 and 6-0 win.
Baylie Lindell and Jilyn Boles won both sets 6-0. To cap the sweep off, Hannah Ringstrom and Lauren Campbell won 6-1 and 6-2.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Colorado Springs Christian School 3, The Vanguard School 2
At Colorado Springs Christian: Neither the Coursers nor Lions could sustain a lead until the fifth set.
The Coursers won sets one (25-20) and three (25-22). CSCHS won sets two (25-18), four (25-14), and five 15-6).
Josh Brossard and Trey Nash had double-digit kills with 13 and 10. Jensen had three service aces. Mathew Cosine (two), Nash (one), and Bullock (one) also had aces. Jonah Watson (three), Brossard (two), Nash (one), and Jensen (one) had the Lions only blocks.
Discovery Canyon 3, Mesa Ridge 0
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder won each set by double-digits to complete the sweep.
Discovery Canyon won 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. The Thunder had 21 kills, 19 aces, three blocks, 19 digs, and 18 assists.
Caden Zippwald led the Thunder in kills with four. Ryan Hansen, Josh Livergood, Ty Heater, Jon Ellis, and Brady Dastrup each had three kills. Hansen led Discovery Canyon with four aces and Carter Phillips had three.
Aivan Mccrary had the most digs for the Thunder. The next closest was Livergood with three. Gavin Young had one dig. Phillips and Tyler Sack led with eight assists.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Coronado 1
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Doherty 0
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, James Irwin 1