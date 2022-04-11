GIRLS’ GOLF
Coronado Cougar Classic
At Kissing Camels Golf Course: Discovery Canyon topped the leaderboard by 35 strokes.
Discovery Canyon (221), Rampart (256), and Cheyenne Mountain (272) made up the top three. Resurrection Christian (274) and Pine Creek (279) finished the top five.
Liberty and Mesa Ridge, separated by one stroke, finished sixth and seventh. The Lancers scored 300 while the Grizzlies scored 301. Palmer Ridge finished five strokes behind Mesa Ridge.
Cheyenne Mountain and Falcon tied for ninth place with a score of 314.
BASEBALL
Elbert 15, Calhan 4
At Calhan: A 10-run fifth inning surged Elbert past Calhan.
Gavin Rose had a multi-hit and three RBI game for Elbert. Peyton McDonald and Logan LaFollette contributed to the 15-run day with two RBI each.
For Calhan, Andrew Patino was responsible for three of the four runs. Patino had two RBI and a run scored.
Simla 7, Evangelical Christian Academy 6
At Simla: There was a walkoff in Simla as the Cubs pushed two across home in the seventh.
Brayden Glover and Treven Kocerha notched three hits and an RBI for the Cubs. T.J. Eurich, Caston Cox, and Jack Zimmerman also had an RBI.
Glover and Eurich were on the mound for Simla. Glover pitched five innings and struck out three. Eurich pitched and struck out two.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 11, Mullen 10
At Mullen: The Bears stole one by a narrow margin against the Mustangs.
Palmer Ridge improved to 5-2 on the season. The Bears are currently outscoring opponents 73-56.
Mullen had five different goal scorers to keep the game close. Charley Beck and Haley Vanek scored hat tricks. JJ Johnson had two goals and an assist. Jordan Weber and Stella Geffre scored a goal as well. Evie Beck picked up an assist.
Cheyenne Mountain 21, Palmer 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 8, Palmer 0
At Mesa Ridge: The Grizzlies scored six in the first half to improve their record.
Auwea Acfalle scored four goals and had two assists. Beatriz Jara scored two and assisted on one. Layla Mixon and Jamie Williams each had a goal.
Goalkeeper Andra Mertz stopped four shots from reaching the back of the net.
Colorado Springs Christian School 10, Florence 0
Coronado 7, Sierra 0
At Sierra: The Cougars put five in the back of the net in the second half.
Sarah Langley scored two goals and assisted on two. Daniela Parra also scored two goals.
Erin Gray, Kayli Iverson, and Ava Friesema scored a goal.
Addison Elston covered a lot of ground in the net and did not allow a shot to get through.
Falcon 5, Pueblo South 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, James Irwin 2
At James Irwin: The Trojans toughed it out in the fifth set.
Fountain-Fort Carson won sets one, four, and five (25-21, 25-23, and 15-12). The Trojans improved to 8-5 overall. Fountain-Fort Carson has won 27 and lost 19.
The Jaguars won their sets 25-16 and 25-17. James Irwin is now 9-7 overall and has won 30 out of 51 sets.
Pueblo South 3, Colorado Springs School 0
Discovery Canyon 3, Mesa Ridge 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Widefield 99, Fountain-Fort Carson 84
At Widefield: The Gladiators squeezed by the Trojans with familiar faces at the top.
Widefield and Fountain-Fort Carson went back and forth in the individual events. Sam Wright, for Widefield, started the meet with a win in the one meter. Garret Bristol had a time of 1:04.67 to win the 100-back. Michael Jellings narrowly won the 100-fly (01:07.15 to 01:07.26). Ethan Crow won the 200 and 500 free.
Blake Hunter got the Trojans on the board with a win in the 50-free. Caiden Cox had wins in the 100-free and 100-breast. After coming close in the 100-fly, Garret Gabor won the 200 individual medley.
Widefield swept the relays. Crow, Bristol, Jellings, and Chase Axtman won the 200-yard medley. Axtman, William Laturno, Wright, and Crow won the 200-yard freestyle. To round the meet out, Jellings, Wright, Jacob Stone, and Bristol took the 400-yard freestyle.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Lewis-Palmer 5, Coronado 2
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Northfield 23, St. Mary’s 1
Denver South 18, Pine Creek 3
Cherokee Trail 25, Palmer 1