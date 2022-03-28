GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Discovery Canyon 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: The Thunder showed no mercy against the Kodiaks.
Discovery Canyon won the match 27-7, 25-9, and 25-8. The Thunder categorical leaders include Ryan Hansen (kills, aces, and blocks), Aivan Mccrary (digs and serve returns), and Carter Phillips (assists).
James Irwin 3, Coronado 0
At Coronado: The Jaguars won sets two and three by a narrow margin to secure the sweep.
James Irwin won the match 25-10, 25-18, and 25-22.
The Jaguars improved to 3-2 in league play this season. James Irwin has won each match by a sweep. Neither of the Jaguars’ losses has been close, losing 3-1 and 3-0.
Coronado dropped down to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in league. The Cougars won two straight before losing on Monday night.
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Pueblo South 2
Fountain-Fort Carson 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
BASEBALL
Sand Creek 8, Pueblo Centennial 7
At Sand Creek: The Scorpions walked it off against the Bulldogs.
Sand Creek scored seven runs in the first four innings, but Pueblo Centennial clawed its way back and tied it up in the seventh. The Scorpions then scored in the bottom of the seventh to go home happy.
For Sand Creek, Kaden Levi (two RBI), Cole Witter (one RBI), and Emmanuel Rodriguez (one RBI) each had a multi-hit game.
Brian Adams (one RBI) and Blayne Chapman also picked up a hit.
Ryan Bookout and Jeremy Swartz made up the pitching staff for the Scorpions. Bookout pitched 4.1 innings and Swartz pitched 2.2.
Palmer Ridge 8, Pueblo South 4
At Pueblo South: The Bears scored in bunches against the Colts.
Pueblo South generated runs in four different innings but could not keep up. Roman Mora led the Colts offensively, scoring twice and collecting two hits. Anthony Moser had an RBI double and Nate Medina also collected an RBI on a hit.
Brandon Drury, Keller Ausbun, and Justin Arellano also had hits.
Justin Arellano, Anthony Martinez, and Media shared mound duties for the Colts on Monday.
Golden 10, Falcon 1
At Golden: The Demons exploded for an eight-run third inning to help secure the victory.
Golden and Falcon each had seven hits. Nolan Adamski had two hits for Golden.
Mason Hamlin, Chase Keesler, Zach Howe, Sebastian Meza, and Isaiah Sadorus are all in the hit column for the Falcons.
Golden is now 3-3 on the season, scoring and allowing 34 runs. Falcon is now 5-3 and has outscored opponents 74-53.
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 3
At Cheyenne Mountain: It was a hit parade for the Red-Tailed Hawks as four players had multiple hits.
Along with multiple hits, Denton Damgaard had three RBI and Jace Eslinger had two. Connor Frickey (one RBI) and Max O’Neil were the other players with multiple hits. Ben Meyers had a hit and an RBI.
Reese Lyons, Myers, and Frickey pitched for the Red-Tailed Hawks. Lyons pitched two-innings, allowed two hits, and struck out three.
While the Trojans struggled to get runs on the board, there was no shortage of hits. Antonio Martinez, Hayden Stowe (RBI), Corbyn Stowe, Brandon Garcia (RBI), Trystan Freeman, and Anibal Rivera each singled.
Vista Ridge 7, Liberty 1
At Liberty: A five-run second inning was the big difference in this otherwise close matchup.
The Lancers had six hits. Seth Klenow had two hits and the only Liberty RBI. Michael Naftanel, Braeden Goodwin, Cody Read, and Kyle Neefe all reached base via base hit. Zach Cody, Nick Bennett, and Read were on mound duty.
For Vista Ridge, Luke Sigleton (two RBI) and Owen Glasgow had two hits. Five other Wolves had hits: Jace Phillips, Charlie Marcantel, Chase Kessler, Michael Thompson (RBI), and Zachari Pace (RBI). Kellen Becker, TiWun Lattimore, and Sigleton made up the pitching staff for Vista Ridge.
Air Academy 19, Rampart 2
Discovery Canyon 20, Lewis-Palmer 5
Byers 11, Calhan 1