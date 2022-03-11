BASEBALL
Fruita Monument 19, Rampart 9
At Fruita Monument: The Wildcats scored every inning and forced the mercy rule with an eight-run sixth inning.
The Rams scored seven runs in the second inning but were unable to keep the scoring going.
Jack Dere and Peyton Nessler had three hits in the win. Dere had three RBI while Nessler, Keenan Oxford, Rylan McDaniel, and Andrew Lee had two.
Lucas Weaver pitched five relief innings and had three strikeouts. Weaver allowed seven hits, three runs, and two walks on 72 pitches.
Grand Junction Central 13, Palmer 0
At Grand Junction Central: Ryan Nostrand was one error away from a perfect game against the Terrors.
Nostrand pitched five innings without any hits, runs, or walks. The sophomore ace tossed the no-hitter in five-innings with only 59 pitches thrown.
Jayvin Martinez (2-3) and Lewis Coonts (1-2) had two RBI. Nostrand (2-3), Joe Vigil (1-3), Kaden Guerrieri (1-3), and Alex Taylor (1-1) all had an RBI as well.
GJCHS had 11 hits and one error in the win.
Falcon 14, Deming 2
Cheyenne Mountain 11, Organ Mountain 7
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Peyton 60, Crowley County 47
Evangelical Christian 54, Haxtun 46
Lewis-Palmer 79, Pueblo Central 65
Centauri 71, St. Mary’s 67
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Air Academy 17, Lewis-Palmer 7
At Air Academy: The Kadets put on an offensive show for their first game of the season.
Air Academy is now 1-0 on the season and will visit Thompson Valley for its next game. After that, the Kadets will have two home matchups against Palmer and Erie.
Lewis-Palmer will try to get its first win on Tuesday while hosting Palmer. Then the Rangers will play two away games against Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Durango 4, Cañon City 0
At Cañon City: The Demons shut out the Tigers to steal a game on the road.
Sydney Rowe allowed four goals but managed 12 saves. Cañon City is now 0-1 and will host Pueblo South and The Classical Academy in its next two games.
Durango will also play its next two games at home before going on the road against Grand Junction Central.
Air Academy 3, Pueblo West 0
Montrose 13, Widefield 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 94, Discovery Canyon 86
At Discovery Canyon: Pine Creek escaped with a narrow Friday night win.
Pine Creek won the 100 Fly (James Schreiber), 100 back (Michael Ashton), 200 Free (Reid Gilbert), 200 Individual Medley (Schreiber), and 200 Free Relay.
Discovery Canyon won the One-Meter (Aiden Coon), 50 Free (Quintin McCarty), 100 Free (McCarty), 100 Breast (Avery Tresemer), 500 Free (Adam Pannell), 200 Medley Relay, and 400 Free Relay.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3. Colorado Springs Christian School 0
At Colorado Springs Christian: The Red-Tailed Hawks controlled every set to grab a Friday night sweep.
Cheyenne Mountain won 25-12, 25-18, and 25-19.
The Red-Tailed Hawks are now 2-0 and have yet to lose a set this season (6-0). The Lions are now 0-1 and will host The Vanguard School (0-2) on Monday.
Discovery Canyon 3, The Vanguard School 0