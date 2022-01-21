BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Discovery Canyon 47
At Discovery Canyon: Fountain-Fort Carson enjoyed a balanced scoring effort on the way to a 51-47 victory over Discovery Canyon, as six players recorded six or more points. Amauri Johnson led the Trojans with 11 points and seven rebounds. For the Thunder, Aiden Prechtel led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Centauri 50, Vanguard 40
St. Mary’s 86, Lamar 45
At Lamar: Sam Howery scored 43 points on 67% shooting, and racked up nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals as St. Mary’s secured the dominant win to improve to 4-6 on the season.
Vista Ridge 62, Rampart 47
Manitou Springs 73, Ellicott 51
At Ellicott: John Maynard scored 20 points and teammates Ethan Boren and Anthony Snow each added 12 as Manitou Springs improved to 6-6 on the season.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Vanguard 64, Centauri 29
Rampart 66, Vista Ridge 42
Liberty 68, Cheyenne Mountain 60
At Cheyenne Mountain: Jacky Rohr scored 23 points, and Jackie Bunck had 20 as the Red-Tailed Hawks defeated Liberty. Bunck added 21 rebounds to her stat line for a double-double.
Ellicott 49, Manitou Springs 39
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Air Academy 0
At Ed Robson Arena: Cheyenne Mountain improved to 11-0 on the season with a dominant win over Air Academy.