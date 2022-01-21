PREP BASKETBALL

The Vista Ridge Wolves defeated the Sand Creek Scorpions 69-38 in boys’ basketball on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Sand Creek High School. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain-Fort Carson 51, Discovery Canyon 47

At Discovery Canyon: Fountain-Fort Carson enjoyed a balanced scoring effort on the way to a 51-47 victory over Discovery Canyon, as six players recorded six or more points. Amauri Johnson led the Trojans with 11 points and seven rebounds. For the Thunder, Aiden Prechtel led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Centauri 50, Vanguard 40

St. Mary’s 86, Lamar 45

At Lamar: Sam Howery scored 43 points on 67% shooting, and racked up nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals as St. Mary’s secured the dominant win to improve to 4-6 on the season.

Vista Ridge 62, Rampart 47

Manitou Springs 73, Ellicott 51

At Ellicott: John Maynard scored 20 points and teammates Ethan Boren and Anthony Snow each added 12 as Manitou Springs improved to 6-6 on the season.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Vanguard 64, Centauri 29

Rampart 66, Vista Ridge 42

Liberty 68, Cheyenne Mountain 60

At Cheyenne Mountain: Jacky Rohr scored 23 points, and Jackie Bunck had 20 as the Red-Tailed Hawks defeated Liberty. Bunck added 21 rebounds to her stat line for a double-double.

Ellicott 49, Manitou Springs 39

ICE HOCKEY

Cheyenne Mountain 9, Air Academy 0

At Ed Robson Arena: Cheyenne Mountain improved to 11-0 on the season with a dominant win over Air Academy.