BASEBALL
Buena Vista 27, Calhan 0
At Buena Vista: The Demons erupted for 24 runs in the first inning, on the way to a three-inning win over Calhan.
Pagosa Springs 16, Calhan 2
At Buena Vista: Triston Iguchi was 4-4 at the plate and had three RBIs as the Pirates topped the Bulldogs. Hunter Pouyer, Kaison Clifford, Carson Young-Martinez and Chris Young-Martinez each added two RBIs.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Colorado Academy 17, Air Academy 7
At Colorado Academy: Anna Colpack led the Mustangs with six points (four assists and two goals), and Zoe Martin scored five goals in the win. Skylar May had one goal and one assist, while Addy Smith, Vivian Leuthold and Maya Kendall each added three goals.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 6. Pueblo Central 1
Coronado 3 Pueblo South 2
Manitou Springs 9, Bayfield 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
James Irwin 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: Brody McKinney had 13 kills, and Liu Tofili added seven as the Jaguars defeated the Kodiak’s in straight sets.
Discovery Canyon 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans won three straight sets to improve to 9-0 on the season.