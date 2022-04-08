GIRLS’ GOLF
Air Academy Kadet Invitational
At Eisenhower Golf Course: Discovery Canyon and a late-charging Rampart squad stole the day Friday.
The Thunder took first as junior Emily Cheng and Lauren Jaworowski finished first and second in the individual race. The latter finished just three strokes behind Cheng's event-winning 80.
After sticking in second for much of the event, Cheyenne Mountain was passed late by Rampart behind a third-place finish for Rams' senior Jenna Bistline. Fellow senior Madison Brown finished eighth to aid the team's effort.
For the Thunder, senior Mena Song-Lew also captured a top-10 finish with a sixth-place, 90.
Junior Ava Schroeder put together another solid performance for the Red-Tailed Hawks, finishing tied for third with Bistline. The two finished just one stroke behind second-place Jaworowski.
Final team standings
1. Discovery Canyon (253)
2. Rampart (281)
3. Cheyenne Mountain (298)
4. Pine Creek (306)
5. Air Academy (307)
BASEBALL
Ellicott 18, Sierra 2
Pueblo East 11, Canon City 10
Pueblo South 18, Mesa Ridge 8
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Lewis-Palmer 19, Prairie View 1
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Palmer Ridge 12, Ralston Valley 8
Evergreen 12, Air Academy 11
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Falcon 4, Coronado 0
Rampart 1, The Classical Academy 0
Air Academy 2, Lewis-Palmer 0
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 3, Colorado Springs Christian School 0
Pueblo South 3, Fountain-Fort Carson 1
Discovery Canyon 3, Vanguard 0
James Irwin 3, Mesa Ridge 2