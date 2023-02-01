Boys Basketball

Sunday was a good day for the Palmer Ridge Bears and junior James “Jimmer” Weir. He recorded Palmer Ridge’s first ever triple-double as the Bears beat the Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 64-46. The win ended a two-game skid for Palmer Ridge.

Weir finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Girls Basketball

Doherty head coach Mark Jones said his team would be just fine entering league play after the Spartans’ double-digit loss to Cherry Creek a few weeks back.

Jones held true to his word and Doherty won its first four games in the 6A Colorado Springs Metro League. Perhaps no win was more impressive than the Spartans 61-46 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson on Saturday.

It was just the second loss of the year for the Trojans, who were outscored 23-5 by the host Spartans in the second quarter.

Palmer Ridge’s 56-51 victory over Air Academy on Friday was the Bears’ first win over the Kadets in nearly a decade, with the previous victory coming Valentine’s Day of 2014.

The Bears started off hot from the get go, scoring 18 points in the first quarter then adding 15 to make it 33-20 at the half. Both teams had a low-scoring third quarter and the Kadets outscored the Bears 22-15 in the fourth. But it wasn’t enough to overcome Palmer Ridge’s lead.

Bears Junior Kylie Mayer led her team with 13 points.

Ice Hockey

Air Academy and Rampart squared off in what was an offensive shootout Friday at Colorado College’s Ed Robson Arena. The two teams combined for 14 goals with Air Academy getting the 8-6 win.

Rampart senior Blake Komrofske and Air Academy senior Ryahn Clyncke both earned hat tricks in the contest.

Wrestling

Falcon took top honors at the 2023 Duff Seaney Boys Wrestling Invitational in Cañon City on Saturday.

The meet featured 20 schools and a number of teams from the Pikes Peak Region, including Liberty, Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer Ridge, Manitou Springs, Harrison, Sierra, Woodland Park, Colorado Springs Christian and James Irwin.

The Falcons demolished the competition, scoring 201 points with host Cañon City coming in second with 153.5. Falcon had a number of wrestlers place including first-place finishes from Robert Joseph Meza III at 113 pounds, Javani Majoor at 157, Joseph Lovato Bakke at 165 and Jeremiah Sandiford at 285.