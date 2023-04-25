Mesa Ridge and Vista Ridge each rode standout showings from sprinters to respective winning team scores at the All City Meet on Saturday.

Senior Brandon Hills and freshman Kobe Dooley each tallied wins or second-place finishes in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. They finished first and second in each of the first two events before Dooley captured the win in the 400-meter dash.

Mesa Ridge senior Janise Everett did the same, and more, with a win in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, as well as a spot on the winning 4x200-meter relay team — as she was on last year’s state champion relay quartet.

BASEBALL

Doherty 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 9

At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson may have struck first in the Shield Game, but Doherty had the last laugh Wednesday.

A combined 13-run inning in the fifth broke up a game that was 3-1, Trojans to that point. Garret Weaver lined a two-run triple as part of the Spartans’ damage, and a dropped third strike scored another run in the outburst. It was one of two hits for Weaver in the win. Dominick Morelli led the way with three runs driven in and hits apiece. Quinn Crook closed it out with 2.2 scoreless innings on the mound with five strikeouts.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis-Palmer 2, Discovery Canyon 1

At Discovery Canyon: Sophomores stole the show on Thursday, and Cheyenne Brian and Kate Kleinsmith’s goals made sure Lewis-Palmer came out on top.

Freshman Carly Sharratt and senior Addisyn Sopczak were responsible for the Rangers’ assists to hold off Discovery Cnayon senior Victoria Sablad’s second-half score.

It was the first win over Discovery Canyon for Lewis-Palmer since 2019.