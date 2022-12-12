BOYS' BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 64, Pueblo South 50
At Pueblo Tournament: The Grizzlies captured their biggest win of the year in just week two.
Mesa Ridge downed Pueblo South, which lost to Lewis-Palmer in the 4A title game last year, thanks to three players with double-digit scoring.
Sophomore Bryce Riehl led the way with 14, and seniors Cyprus Woodley (13) and Carver Cheeks (11) pitched in, as well. This is without the Grizzlies' season leading scorer, junior Tevin Riehl, reaching double figures for the first time this season.
He's averaged 16 points per game as part of Mesa Ridge's 5-0 start.
Colorado Springs Christian 56, Fowler 45
At Fowler: Three games have been played, and all have been wins for Colorado Springs Christian.
The Lions finished their perfect week with a double-digit win over Fowler. Senior Nathan Davies once again led the scoring with 18. He's averaged a team-high, 15.3 points through three games.
Ellicott and Lamar stand between CSCS and another perfect week, with the former starting off the week on Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the Lions' home, league tilt.
Palmer 55, The Classical Academy 52
At Pueblo Tournament: The Terrors lost to Air Academy to end their last tournament and weren't looking for a replay on Saturday when faced with The Classical Academy.
Sophomore Jackson Weber paced Palmer's scoring with a game-high, 20 points. Junior Walker Asp added 16.
Through six games — four wins — it's been senior Jameer Satchell predominantly leading the way. He's averaging 16.7 points and has scored at least 15 in four of the team's six games. His 27 against Widefield were a season-high.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Woodland Park 62, Mitchell 20
At Harrison: Three games and three wins represented Woodland Park's week two, capped by a lopsided win over Mitchell.
The Panthers also downed Banning Lewis and Harrison as part of their undefeated weekly slate. Seniors Bella Slocum (13.8) and Sydney Roshek (10.8) have been Woodland Park's best, per-game scorers so far.
Slocum is also racking up 16 rebounds per game, In wins over Vanguard and Banning Lewis, she pulled down 24 apiece.
Air Academy 70, Vista Ridge 59
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Fountain-Fort Carson got the better of the Kadets in game one, but Air Academy stormed back with a pair of wins to end the Trojan-hosted tournament.
Junior Caitlin Kramer put together her best two-game stretch to lead the way. She scored 33 in a win over Pueblo East before outdoing it in a win over Vista Ridge with 35 points.
Through four games, Kramer has the state's top scoring average at 26.2, just beating out Akron's Addi Kessinger (26). It continues a stretch for the now-junior that's seen her average at least 15.5 points in each season since playing for Air Academy's varsity squad her freshman year.
HOCKEY
Chatfield 4, Lewis-Palmer 3 (OT)
At Edge Ice Arena: The Rangers have been anything but boring this season through three games.
An overtime loss to Chatfield came before a three-goal third period for Lewis-Palmer that saw it get back into the game. Through three games, the Rangers have split a pair of overtime games, winning the first over Standley Lake, 3-2.
A win over Resurrection Christian has Lewis-Palmer at 2-1 so far with 10 goals scored and nine allowed.
BOYS' WRESTLING
Falcon places second at 42nd Annual Harold McCray Invitational
At Lewis-Palmer: Falcon is picking up where it left off after a standout season a year ago.
Sophomore Robert Joseph Meza III and junior Javani Majoor led the way for the Falcons' second-place finish with 29 points apiece. The former took first in the 120-pound bracket, and the latter capped off a top finish in the 157-pound bracket with a pin of Doherty senior Marcos Magallon in the first-place match.
Seniors Jeremiah Sandiford and Joseph Lovato Bakke also won their respective weight classes to help Falcon.
Final team results:
1. Garden City (224.5)
2. Falcon (186.5)
3. Eaglecrest (183)
4. Coronado (139.5)
5. Vista Ridge (129)
GIRLS' WRESTLING
Fountain-Fort Carson places fourth at Grizzly Invitational
At Mesa Ridge: Chatfield, Grand Junction Central and Yuma ensured a local wouldn't take the crown as Mesa Ridge, but Fountain-Fort Carson finished as the area's top team.
Senior Alexsys Jacquez was the Trojans' top scorer with 20 points after finishing third in the 110-pound bracket. She won the third-place match over Coronado sophomore Jessica Farmer with a pin in 1:44.
Doherty sophomore Katey Valdez; Widefield freshman Amaya Hinojosa; Cañon City freshman Katy Doughty; Mesa Ridge junior Isabella Cross and Palmer Ridge junior Camy Hogan were also among the area's top finishers with first-place marks in each of their respective weight classes.
Final team results:
1. Chatfield (205)
2. Grand Junction Central (145)
3. Yuma (105)
4. Fountain-Fort Carson (89.5)
5. Pueblo Central (83)