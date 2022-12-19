Cheyenne Mountain and Pine Creek are no strangers to one another in the pool. The two finished fourth and third, respectively, at last year's 4A state meet.
With the chance to meet again, it was the Eagles once more who came through at the Cheyenne Mountain Invite over the weekend. And, it was the same combo of Red-Tailed Hawks' senior Caroline Bricker and Eagles' sophomore Madison Mintenko.
The latter won the 50-yard and 200-yard freestyle on Saturday to lead Pine Creek's individual finishers. She also swam the opening leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay and helped the Eagles to a group win there.
Bricker, fresh off a Peak Performer season, did her own version of standing out with a first-place finish in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Like Mintenko, she also helped push the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams to wins.
On the diving board, Liberty senior Ashley Van Milligan took first with a final, 11-dive score of 506.10 — a new pool and meet record. Right behind was Cheyenne Mountain senior Paige Tupea and Lewis-Palmer junior Erin Bynes in fourth (356.10)
In the end, it was Pine Creek's win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, just ahead of Discovery Canyon, that proved to be the difference.
The Thunder found other areas of success with sophomore Maddie Wagner finishing second in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard breaststroke. Senior Julia Thomas also finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and won the 100-yard butterfly.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Doherty 73, West Anchorage (AK) 41
At Wasilla, Alaska: The Spartans took their talents on one of the farthest continental trips possible and won anyway.
Colony, South Anchorage and finally West Anchorage were all wins for Doherty — each coming by double-digit margins. In the final win on Saturday, senior Zion Tucker led the way with a team-high 15 points. Fellow seniors Kyle Hayden and Christian Drummond added 13 and 12, respectively.
The out-of-state tournament, plus a win over Eaglecrest beforehand, has moved the Spartans to 4-2 after a winless start through two games.
Harrison 57, Discovery Canyon 50
At Harrison: The Panthers had quite the week.
A double-overtime win over Liberty tipped things off on Monday before Harrison split its final two matchups against Pueblo Central and Discovery Canyon. In the latter win, the Panthers outscored the Thunder 35-29 in the second half to pull away.
Harrison started with an identical 5-3 record last season before being eliminated in the 4A playoff's third round by Pueblo Central.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Colorado Springs Christian 51, Lamar 31
At Lamar: The week started off with Colorado Springs Christian winning a top-ranked matchup over Ellicott and ended with the Lions moving to 4-0 with another win over Lamar on Saturday.
In the second victory, junior Wilna Colopy led the Lions with 14 points, thanks in part to four 3-pointers. In the earlier win, it was freshman Kinley Asp with 20 points.
The undefeated week sets up another tough matchup before winter break with the Lions traveling to Pueblo West.
Widefield 50, Vista Ridge 49
At Widefield: A split in its first four games hasn't slowed Widefield. It rattled off a perfect week with three local wins, the final coming over Vista Ridge on Saturday.
The win came in unexpected fashion for the Gladiators after they scored just five points in the third quarter of the win. Coincidentally, they also held the Wolves to just five points in the second.
WRESTLING
Javani Majoor and Matt Moore make another state case at Jimmy John's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament
At Island Grove Event Center: Junior Javani Majoor and senior Matt Moore, the first from Falcon and the second from Mesa Ridge, both stood under the Ball Arena lights last year for state.
Once again, both showed off at the Greeley-hosted Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
Majoor won the 157-pound bracket thanks to a 7-2 decision in the first-place match over Mead's Leister Bowling. For Moore, it was a top finish thanks to a pin over Valley's Aidan Trujillo in the final.
Moore moved to 14-1 this season, and Majoor's mark moved to 19-1 after the tournament. OnTheMat has each wrestler ranked first in their respective weight classes through two-plus weeks.
Team finishes
1. Pueblo East (236)
2. Windsor (171)
3. Eaton (167.5)
4. Pueblo County (144.5)
5. Mesa Ridge (137.5)
GIRLS' WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon, Mesa Ridge and Woodland Park finish clumped together at Jimmy John's Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament
At Island Grove Event Center: The boys' side of wrestling may have contenders emerging, but the girls' side isn't short on standouts.
Doherty sophomore Katey Valdez, Discovery Canyon senior Victoria Guinard and Mesa Ridge senior Mahalia Jones all earned first-place finishes in Greeley on Friday and Saturday.
It was the Thunder, though, who finished the highest as a team with 102 points for seventh place. Mesa Ridge (100) and Woodland Park (94) ended up eighth and ninth, respectively.
For Valdez, it was a continuation of dominance from last season. She earned pins in three of her four matches and only had a 5-0 decision in the semifinals bar her from a perfect finish in the 100-pound bracket.
Guinard was able to pull off the perfect 155-pound bracket with 1:14 representing her longest bout — a pin in the finals over Skyview senior Sophia Lucero.
Jones did the same, albeit with a longer match of 5:24 in the semifinals against Lamar sophomore Jaxi Mireles.
Team finishes
1. Chatfield (188)
2. Pomona (142.5)
3. Fort Lupton (124.5)
4. Severance (109)
5. Loveland (105)