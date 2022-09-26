The regional golf tournaments saw Colorado Springs' standouts run rampant.
Pine Creek, Falcon and Cheyenne Mountain all won their respective team regionals last week and highlighted a bevy of state qualifiers across 3A, 4A and 5A. The state tournaments are scheduled Oct. 3-4.
Here are the Colorado Springs-area golfers heading to Pinehurst Country Club in Denver (3A), Pelican Lakes in Windsor (4A) and City Park in Denver (5A):
Class 3A State Individual Qualifiers
Colorado Springs Christian sophomore Owen Albrecht
Manitou Springs junior Jack Clifford
Class 4A State Individual Qualifiers
Air Academy sophomore Sam Brennan
Cheyenne Mountain senior Carter Surofchek
Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Charlie Doyle
Cheyenne Mountain senior Kale Parthen
Cheyenne Mountain senior Thomas Herholtz
Coronado freshman Carson Greene
Coronado junior Parker Shirola
Falcon senior Brayden La Rosa
Falcon sophomore Patrick Glaser
Falcon senior Reese Knox
Falcon senior Trevor Wolken
Lewis-Palmer junior William Simpfendorfer
Palmer Ridge senior Caleb Peterson
The Classical Academy junior Nathan Valentine
The Classical Academy senior Ryan Heiser
The Classical Academy freshman Zachary Valentine
Vista Ridge senior Bryce Raduziner
Team Qualifiers:
Cheyenne Mountain
Falcon
The Classical Academy
Class 5A State Individual Qualifiers
Pine Creek senior Barnett Bentley
Pine Creek sophomore Luke Wright
Pine Creek senior Rylen Caldwell
Pine Creek senior Wesley Erling
Team Qualifiers:
Pine Creek