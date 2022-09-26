100621-sw-hsglf 06

Pine Creek junior Wesley Erling putts the ball during the final hole of the 5A boys' state golf championship tournament at the Colorado Springs Country Club in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Erling lost the title to Arapahoe senior Will Kates after two playoff holes.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

The regional golf tournaments saw Colorado Springs' standouts run rampant. 

Pine Creek, Falcon and Cheyenne Mountain all won their respective team regionals last week and highlighted a bevy of state qualifiers across 3A, 4A and 5A. The state tournaments are scheduled Oct. 3-4.

Here are the Colorado Springs-area golfers heading to Pinehurst Country Club in Denver (3A), Pelican Lakes in Windsor (4A) and City Park in Denver (5A): 

Class 3A State Individual Qualifiers

Colorado Springs Christian sophomore Owen Albrecht

Manitou Springs junior Jack Clifford

Class 4A State Individual Qualifiers

Air Academy sophomore Sam Brennan

Cheyenne Mountain senior Carter Surofchek

Cheyenne Mountain sophomore Charlie Doyle

Cheyenne Mountain senior Kale Parthen

Cheyenne Mountain senior Thomas Herholtz

Coronado freshman Carson Greene

Coronado junior Parker Shirola

Falcon senior Brayden La Rosa

Falcon sophomore Patrick Glaser

Falcon senior Reese Knox

Falcon senior Trevor Wolken

Lewis-Palmer junior William Simpfendorfer

Palmer Ridge senior Caleb Peterson

The Classical Academy junior Nathan Valentine

The Classical Academy senior Ryan Heiser

The Classical Academy freshman Zachary Valentine

Vista Ridge senior Bryce Raduziner

Team Qualifiers: 

Cheyenne Mountain 

Falcon

The Classical Academy

Class 5A State Individual Qualifiers

Pine Creek senior Barnett Bentley

Pine Creek sophomore Luke Wright

Pine Creek senior Rylen Caldwell

Pine Creek senior Wesley Erling

Team Qualifiers: 

Pine Creek

