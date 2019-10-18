Fountain-Fort Carson 23, Chaparral 14

At Chaparral: The Trojans (3-5, 2-1 5A South) used offense early and defense late to pick up a second consecutive victory.

Wyatt Price scored on a five-yard run, then found Noah Gerber for a five-yard touchdown pass to power the F-FC offense.

Tashon Smith and Dante Ritter both had interceptions for the Trojan defense in the fourth quarter to preserve the win.

Palmer Ridge 54, Littleton 0

At Palmer Ridge: The Bears (6-1, 2-0 3A Central) made quick work of the Lions, scoring 47 points in the first half.

Luke McAllister had three touchdown passes, including strikes of 12 and 11 yards to Anthony Roberson II, and a 25-yard pass to Raef Ruel. Roberson added a 95-yard kick return touchdown, and Ruel also had a 1-yard scoring run.

Noah Brom (17 yards), Kieran Fry (36 yards) and Connor Cook (six yards) all chipped in with rushing scores.

Harrison 26, Cañon City 7

At Cañon City: Harrison (6-1, 2-0 3A Southern) continued its roll, winning its sixth straight game and staying at the top of the league standings.

The Tigers drop to 1-6 and 1-1 in league.

Lutheran 25, Lewis-Palmer 22

At Lutheran: A furious second-half rally fell just short for the Rangers (3-4, 0-2 3A Central). Lewis-Palmer trailed 25-7 at the end of the third quarter but scored twice and capped the second touchdown with a successful two-point conversion. The Rangers had the ball in the final two minutes with a chance to tie or win but turned the ball over on downs.

Regis Jesuit 35, Doherty 23

At Regis Jesuit: Doherty (1-7, 1-2 5A South) battled with the undefeated Raiders for four quarters, trailing 28-17 after the third quarter before falling by 12.

Air Academy 39, Widefield 6

At Widefield: The Kadets (6-1, 2-0 4A Pikes Peak) have now won six straight and will travel to Pueblo West next weekend for a huge matchup which could decide the league title.

The Gladiators fall to 0-7.

Vista Ridge 54, Cheyenne Mountain 0

At Vista Ridge: The Wolves (3-4, 1-1 4A Southern) jumped out to a 33-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back. Cheyenne Mountain falls to 2-5 and 0-2 in league play.

Rampart 29, Liberty 12

At Rampart: The Rams (3-4, 2-0 4A Pikes Peak) won for the third time in four weeks to stay tied atop the league standings. The Lancers (2-5, 0-2) have dropped five in a row.

Sierra 16, Sand Creek 14

At Sierra: The Stallions (1-6, 1-1 3A Southern) picked up their first victory of the season after taking a 16-8 halftime lead. Sand Creek (2-5, 0-2) scored a touchdown in the third quarter but couldn’t convert the two-point conversion, which was the difference.

Woodland Park 42, Manitou Springs 0

At Woodland Park: After the teams played a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers (4-3, 1-2 2A Tri-Peaks) scored 28 points in the second to take control and break a two-game skid.

The Mustangs (2-5, 0-3) have now lost three straight after a 2-2 start.

Florence 46, Buena Vista 7

At Buena Vista: The Huskies (7-0, 3-0 1A Tri-Peaks) remained perfect with another rout. Florence will face its toughest test of the season next week when it travels to 5-1 Centauri.

Pueblo West 54, Coronado 3

At Pueblo West: The Cougars (1-6, 0-2 4A Pikes Peak) fell behind 28-0 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover.

Pikes Peak Christian 66, Dolores Huerta 8

At PPC: The Eagles (5-1) continued their 8-man football domination, and have now won five straight games – all by at least 40 points.