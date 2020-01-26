3: Points separated Mesa Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain vying for the top spot at the 20th annual Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships over the weekend. Mesa Ridge won 205.5-202.5.
9: Different scorers in the Pine Creek hockey team's 10-2 win over Woodland Park on Saturday. Austin Sawyer led the Eagles with two goals.
12: Events won by the Cheyenne Mountain girls' swimming and diving team in a dual meet last week. Caroline Bricker and Frances Hayward captured two events each to lead the Indians.
40: Seconds was all Lewis-Palmer's Isiah Blackmon needed to pin his 106-pound opponent in the championship of the COS Metro tournament over the weekend. The freshman pinned all four of his opponents.
75.1: Points per game by the St. Mary's girls' basketball team, enough for first in the state. The Pirates recently scored 91 points in a win over Buena Vista, which was the second time this season they surpassed the 90-point mark.
81.1: Points per game by the St. Mary's boys' basketball team. That puts the Pirates third in the state behind Denver East (87.1) and Highland (84.8). Cheyenne Mountain is fourth with a 78.3-point average.
1,000: Career points by Jerika Moore in the Canon City girls' basketball team's 51-40 win over Mesa Ridge on Saturday. The senior had 18 points to go along with 12 rebounds.