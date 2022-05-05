The St. Mary’s girls tennis squad took the momentum of its undefeated regular-season (11-0) to Memorial Park on Thursday, where the Pirates took first place in their 3A regional with 56 total points. Vanguard came in second (49), and Colorado Springs Christian School finished third (40 points).
Singles Play
The Pirates came out on top in No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles to set the tone for their team victory.
Senior Ellie Hartman won the No. 1 singles match over Vanguard’s Jordyn Van Manen in the finals, winning in two sets (7-5, 6-4). Hartman has been instrumental to St. Mary’s success this season, with her lone loss coming in the Fountain-Fort Carson Invite on April 8.
In No. 2 singles, Anna Costalonga defeated Cristina Fernandez of Fountain Valley in dominant fashion. She won 6-2, 6-1 in the finals. Olivia Davalos, also of St. Mary’s, topped Ainsley Skur of Vanguard. She cruised to a 6-1 win in the first set, before Skur took the second with a score of 6-2. Davalos rallied in the third, 6-4, to win the No. 3 singles finals.
Doubles
Sophia Guevara and Kathy Kyle of Vanguard defeated Taylor Boals and Maci Jones of CSCS in the No. 1 doubles match. The duo won in two sets, 6-4, 6-4.
For the No. 2 doubles final, Kate Finnoff and Jaiden Shtatman of CSCS defeated Gretchen Czelatdko and Sabrina Damien of St. Mary’s. Finnoff and Shtatman won the first set 6-0, before finishing off an intense second set with a 7-5 victory.
CSCS also won the No. 3 and No. 4 doubles matches. Annsley Oelrich and Megan Johnson defeated Carmen Gonzalez and Sydney Taylor of St. Mary’s 7-5, 6-4. In the No. 4 matchup, Sophie Topper and Kara Follett topped Izzy Yeazel and Jillian Harrison of Vanguard, 6-3, 6-1.
Doherty sending two players to State
In 5A action, Doherty finished third in its region on Wednesday. Two Spartans will represent their school at State. No. 1 singles player Malia Weaver and No. 2 singles player Addi Leasure each qualified.