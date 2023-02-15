Girls' Basketball

The Classical Academy outlasted Falcon in a wild game Feb. 7. It was a game of runs for both teams as the Titans got off to a 12-2 lead to start. The visitors didn’t give up, outscoring TCA 20-4 in the second quarter to lead 22-16 at the half.

The two teams ended up tied at 40 after regulation. In overtime, the Titans outscored the Falcons 8-2 for the 48-42 victory.

Senior Katharine Roach led The Classical Academy with 17 points.

Last week was great for Sierra’s girls' basketball team. The Stallions went 3-0 in its games, including a pair of back-to-back wins against Sand Creek.

On Feb. 9, the Stallions traveled to Elizabeth where they trailed 13-11 at the half. Sierra came out with a big 17-point third quarter, outscoring its opponent by eight points. The Stallions won the game 33-24.

Sierra senior Torrai Logan led the way with 14 points.

Boys' Basketball

Banning Lewis boys basketball scored a 50-42 win over Colorado Springs Christian on Feb. 7.

The host Stallions led after the second quarter and never looked back.

Junior Tyson Robertson led Banning Lewis with 21 points on 5 of 9 shooting, adding nine free throws.

Rampart's boys' basketball team got a big come-from-behind win at home Friday, beating nearby league opponent Liberty, 56-53.

The Rams fell behind their opponents after Liberty had an explosive second quarter scoring 27 points to Rampart’s 10. The Rams outscored Liberty 13-7 in the third, leaving the Lancers with a slight 40-37 advantage heading into the fourth.

Rampart pulled out the win, scoring 19 points to end the game. Freshman Wyatt Kirch had a team-leading 15 points.

Ice Hockey

After dropping four straight to non-area teams earlier in the season, Lewis-Palmer’s ice hockey team has gotten into a groove, going 3-0-1 in the last four games. Two of those wins came at the expense of Pine Creek.

The Rangers bested the Eagles 4-3 Saturday at the Air Force Academy. Lewis-Palmer blanked Pine Creek in the second and third periods. Senior Connor Fay led the Rangers with two goals.