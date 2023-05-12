BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Discovery Canyon’s volleyball team advanced to the state semifinals, beating Legend on Friday, 3-1.

The No. 1 Thunder (25-1) won the first set 25-21 before dropping the second one 25-23. It marked only the seventh time an opponent won a set all season.

It appeared DCC was in trouble in the third set, trailing by six points midway through it. But they rallied and eventually won the set 26-24.

DCC then clinched its victory, winning 27-25 in the fourth set.

The Thunder will battle No. 7 Eaglecrest in the semifinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Eaglecrest upset No. 2 Cherokee Trail and No. 3 Valor Christian in back-to-back matches to earn its spot.

TENNIS

5A

The Denver area dominated the first day of the 5A girls tennis state tournament. Schools like Valor Christian, Cherry Creek and Fossil Ridge sent the most athletes to the championships and third-place matches.

Pine Creek had the Pikes Peak Region’s only two 5A athletes to win a match on Friday. Ava Lewis and Keelin Sills — who play No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively — reached the quarterfinals after winning their first-round matches.

Both Lewis and Sills fell in the quarterfinals.

4A

Cheyenne Mountain had itself a day — until Mother Nature ended it. Inclement weather bumped the remainder of Friday’s unfinished matches to Saturday morning.

Before that, the Red-Tailed Hawks sent several racqueteers to their respective finals: Alyssa Sadri (No. 2 singles), Saffron Heroldt (No. 3 singles) and Jocelyn Kelly and Rose Katen (No. 1 doubles).

Those are the only three Cheyenne Mountain athletes to clinch their spots, but a few others can when play resumes on Saturday in Pueblo. No. 1 singles player Sophie Zhou will play a semifinal match, as well as the teams of Brooke Ballenger and Hope Lewis (No. 2 doubles) and Daisy Hodsdon and Shea Devanny (No. 4 doubles).

A couple of other area athletes remain in title contention. In No. 2 doubles, Discovery Canyon’s Carly Creps and Audrey Wolff and Palmer Ridge’s Amber Taylor and Brynlee Weir will resume their quarterfinal matches on Saturday.

3A

Like 4A, the 3A tournament in Colorado Springs saw several matches get postponed until Saturday. Even with the shortened day, the Pikes Peak Region is eliminated from championship contention in every division.

A handful of area competitors are still alive in playbacks, though.

In 3A, Vanguard’s Jordyn Van Manen will compete in the No. 1 singles playback semifinals, vying for a spot in the third-place match. And in No. 4 doubles, Vanguard’s team of Sydney Buesser and Jaliyah Cantillo will compete in the first round of playbacks, needing two wins to reach the third-place match.

Play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park.

SWIM AND DIVE

As local swimmers and divers competed at the state swimming and diving meet in Thornton, Rampart’s Bryce Porter had the Pikes Peak Region’s lone podium finish in 5A.

He placed second in the 1-meter diving competition, posting a final score of 523.45. Cherry Creek’s Luke Ogren won the event with a score of 553.55.

Pine Creek’s James Schreiber finished just off the podium in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing the event in 50.34 seconds.

GIRLS SOCCER

5A

No. 9 Pine Creek 2, No. 8 Ralston Valley 0

At Pine Creek: Pine Creek (12-4) won its second game of the playoffs, handily beating Ralston Valley (11-5-1). The Eagles have won five matches in a row.

No. 11 Rocky Mountain 2, No. 6 Rampart 1

At Rampart: Rampart (14-3) fell in overtime against Rocky Mountain (11-3-2). The Rams entered their second-round game on a 14-game winning streak after starting the season 0-2.

4A

No. 4 Mead 2, No. 29 Discovery Canyon 1

At Mead: Discovery Canyon (7-9) lost an overtime heartbreaker to Mead (14-2).

A Mead striker hit a long-range shot that brushed off DCC’s keeper, off the crossbar and into the net. The Thunder had won three of four games before their first-round loss.

3A

No. 3 Manitou Springs 10, No. 3 Elizabeth 0

At Manitou Springs: Manitou Springs (16-0) kept its perfect season alive in its first playoff game, mercy ruling Elizabeth (6-10). The Mustangs have outscored opponents 114-3 in their 16 games.

No. 5 Colorado Academy 10, No. 28 Woodland Park 0

At Colorado Academy: Woodland Park (5-9-2) couldn’t overcome an early deficit against Colorado Academy (10-5). The Panthers lost four of their last five games to end the season.

2A

No. 5 Fountain Valley 2, No. 12 Front Range Christian 1

At Dawson School: Fountain Valley (12-2) won its first-round game over Front Range Christian (6-8-1). The Danes are on an eight-game winning streak, and the goal surrendered on Friday was their first in six games.

Fountain Valley will play against Dawson School in the quarterfinals.

No. 6 CSCS 8, No. 11 Ridgway 0

At Colorado Springs Christian: CSCS (11-5) had no trouble with a quality Ridgway (7-6-1) team in the first round. The Lions have outscored opponents 90-28 this year.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain 22, No. 16 Windsor 6

At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain (13-3) clinched its spot in the 4A quarterfinals with a lopsided win over Windsor (7-9). The Red-Tailed Hawks have won 13 of their last 14 games after starting the season 0-2.

No. 8 Air Academy 10, No. 9 Vail Mountain 9

At Air Academy: Air Academy (9-6) edged Vail Mountain (11-5) in the second round. The Kadets will battle area foe and 4A’s No. 1 team Cheyenne Mountain in the quarterfinals.