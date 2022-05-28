Cheyenne Mountain advances in 4A baseball tournament
After giving up seven runs in the top of the second inning, Cheyenne Mountain rallied to defeat Severance 9-7, to advance in the 4A tournament on Saturday. Jace Eslinger had two hits and two RBIs, and Denton Damgaard, Seth Gustafson, Owen Grownery and Max O’Neil each brought in a run.
O’Neil and Connor Frickey both pitched in the victory, with Frickey earning the save. He had three strikeouts, while O’Neil recorded five.
Cheyenne Mountain will play Erie on Friday.
Former Discovery Canyon softball player named DII All-American.
Sami Edwards, who graduated from Discovery Canyon, was named a Division II First Team All-American after a historic season at Colorado Christian. The junior outfielder led her team in batting, with a .475 average, tallying 94 hits, 21 doubles and 10 triples.
Local high-school grads shine in DII Outdoor Track & Field 10k race
The top three finishers in the DII Outdoor Track & Field Championships 10k race went to high school in Colorado Springs.
Dillion Powell of School of Mines, and formerly of Air Academy finished first. Awet Beraki of Adams State, who previously attended Palmer was second. And Afewerki Zeru of UCCS, a graduate of Rampart, took third.