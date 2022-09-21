Sharing a stadium is a unique endeavor in itself, especially when the joint field is between just two teams.
Mesa Ridge and Widefield each host home games on CA Foster Field, and each year, the two play for bragging rights over the cement stands and natural grass where half their games are played.
Before the annual matchup, I sat down with Grizzlies' coach Jerimi Calip to break down his program, the gravity of the duel with the Gladiators and what he brought from his Oklahoma roots to the big game.
Q: What's unique about this year's Mesa Ridge football team?
A: I think that we have a core group of kids back after my first season here and they had a really good off-season. The kids are a lot stronger and a year older, so they bring a different mindset to the table.
Q: What has sophomore quarterback Bryce Riehl showed you this year after taking over the starting spot?
A: He's just been playing good football all year. He's a sophomore, he's a basketball kid — a point guard — and he's kind of a point guard on the football field also.
Q: Having talented guys around him, how has that helped Riehl with taking over the team?
A: I think when you have a running back like Isaiah (Jones) and a freshman behind him who doesn't miss a beat in Trevon Salas, it really allows us to throw the ball down the field. It takes some of the pressure off him feeling like he has to do everything.
Q: What is Widefield bringing to the table as a program this year?
A: They're just better. Coach (Shane) Zimmerman is doing a great job of getting the kids ready to play and they're obviously buying in to what he's doing. It's created some success and buzz for them.
Q: How are you getting your own team ready for the atmosphere and pressure of this game?
A: This is one of those unique games where you don't have to sell it to get the kids up. This rivalry has been around a really long time, and naturally kids get up for this one. These guys have gone to junior high and elementary school with the kids at Widefield. They played parks and rec together. This is the week they'll come and play as hard as they can play.
Q: With the local connection through early schools, how unique is this rivalry in the area?
A: I'm born and raised in Oklahoma and being able to come here and be a part of this makes me feel at home. There is that unique connection between schools these guys have played for.
Q: What have you brought to this team and game from those days and your Oklahoma roots?
A: I just brought a mindset of understanding that every week you have to play hard, no matter the opponent. It has to be a playoff game and you have to have that mindset to be able to be a good football team — always getting one percent better.
Q: If I told you Mesa Ridge wins on Saturday, what would've had to go right for your team?
A: We have to control the 'controllables.' We can't control calls or anything like that, but we can control the effort we have and how well we take care of the football. Things of that nature. As long as we do that, I think we'll be okay.
Q: What would you tell the fans who are going to come out to support Mesa Ridge on Saturday?
A: I would just tell them to come out, come have fun and be super supportive. Hopefully the good guys can get a win.