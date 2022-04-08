Spring sports are back. The weather is slowly changing to redeemable. And the final stretch of prep athletics is in full swing.
Several programs have already begun to show either growth or staying power at the top, and a small group of programs has even risen to state title contenders. Here's a breakdown of the storylines ruling the early part of the spring slate.
Cheyenne Mountain, Discovery Canyon carry over girls' success to boys' side in the pool
The most recent boys' swim rankings were recently released, and two of the area's top programs stood atop the state.
Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon are the top two teams, respectively, in 4A swim rankings. Leading the Red-Tailed Hawks has been senior Raglan Ward.
The fourth-year standout has the third-best, 4A times in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle. Around him, Cheyenne Mountain also has top-five times in every relay race across the classification.
Discovery Canyon, similarly, is led by senior Quintin McCarty. He's not alone, though, as teammates, juniors Adam Pannell and Taylor Wagner, both have top times in multiple events as well.
McCarty has the top, 4A times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle, plus the best mark in the 100-yard backstroke. Between the three Thunder stalwarts, they've accumulated top-five times in 10 different events.
When the two teams faced off Tuesday, it was the Hawks who came away with a three-point win. Between the four previously mentioned names, eight events were won.
Top group is forming on the diamond, while a local starter has begun the season flawless
The area is filled with baseball talent, but a smaller group of clubs has begun to separate from the rest of the pack.
Vista Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain, Falcon, Air Academy and The Classical Academy have all started the year hot. Between the five, they have combined for just seven losses.
Four of the five are also in the top-10 in their classification's RPI, with Falcon falling just outside 4A's best teams.
Colorado Springs also has 4A's top hitter so far in Air Academy senior James Wright. He's committed to heading to Dodge City Community College but hasn't forgotten to aid the Kadet cause.
Through 29 plate appearances, he's hitting .760 — this after a rare 1-for-4 day against Doherty Thursday. As part of the average, he's also driven three home runs out and collected nine other extra-base hits.
Wright's teammate, junior Nolan Hollis is sixth in 4A with a .654 average.
From the mound, Palmer Ridge junior Jonah Ward has dominated opponents so far. He has a 0.91 earned run average through 15⅓ innings. Hawks' senior Owen Growney is right behind at 0.95 through 14⅔ innings. Those marks are good for 12th and 13th in 4A, respectively.
Both fall just short of the Titans' standout starter. TCA senior Josh Dunn has yet to allow a run through 12 innings. In his two starts, he struck out 10 Coronado hitters and 14 against Mesa Ridge.
Dunn is one of nine pitchers in the state of Colorado to have thrown double-digit innings without allowing an earned run. He's one of four to do so without allowing an unearned run, either.
The links largely mirror the boys' swim standout teams
The pool isn't the only place Discovery Canyon and Cheyenne Mountain have shined so far.
The two have also put together solid seasons so far on the course behind junior leaders. The Thunder are led by Emily Cheng who won the Kadet Invitational Friday, while the Hawks charge behind Ava Schroeder who finished tied third in the same event.
Cheng also won the Cheyenne Mountain Invitational and Fountain-Fort Carson Lady Trojan Invitational. Her score of 69 at the latter event won by three strokes and represented the only score better than par.
Schroeder has also found success. She won the Denver Public Schools Invitational and placed second at the aforementioned Lady Trojan Invite. Both golfers are ranked in the top-10 of IWanamaker's 4A rankings.
The Thunder are third in the state as a team by the same rankings.
Eagles' trio leading Pine Creek to top-flight girls' soccer season
Pine Creek doesn't discriminate against class. If you're a senior who can play, great. If you're a freshman who can stand out, even better.
The team's leading scorers in their 7-0 start coming into Friday are from three different classes: senior Isa Murdock (11 goals), sophomore Ava Amsden (11) and freshman Sophie Redner (10).
Through RPI, Pine Creek is ranked eighth in 5A and seventh in CHSAA's weekly poll. Palmer Ridge, Air Academy, Manitou Springs and Vanguard are the other schools from the area ranked in the top 10 of their classification's CHSAA rankings.
Of the group, the Bears have the second-best record behind Pine Creek at a sterling 6-0. Conversely, Palmer Ridge is led by a pair of seniors in Kendall Gouner and Katie Wotta.
The Bears have also allowed just two goals in six games thanks to a two-headed goaltending combo of senior Heather Holter and junior Kendra Schlacter.
Hills jumping his way to the top ranking once again
Vista Ridge junior Brandon Hills won state in the 5A long jump last year, but he isn't satisfied.
So far, he has the top mark in the state with a 24'6" leap at the Denver South Ravens Invitational. This comes just a few months after Hills won several accolades on the football field alongside junior quarterback, Brayden Dorman.
Rampart also saw senior Carson Bruns post the state's top time in the 300-meter hurdles with a 38.98 at the Broomfield Shootout.
As it stands, the lone relay team from the area to post a top time was Cheyenne Mountain's 4x800 squad with an 8:00.74 at the CSU-Pueblo Early-Bird event.
On the girls' side, The Classical Academy sophomore Anna Willis has the top pole vault in the state at 13'. She also captured the mark at the Broomfield Shootout.