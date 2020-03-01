TCA boys earn first basketball playoff victory in program history
Moments after The Classical Academy boys' basketball team earned the program's first playoff win Saturday, coach Leo Swiontek said he got an encouraging message — from none other than the players who'd just lost.
"Take your team and go deep" in the playoffs, the Mitchell boys told him.
A day later, Swiontek and his players were still on a high. The No. 11 Titans topped No. 43 Mitchell 45-40 at home in the Class 4A state playoffs, thanks to Tyler Trogstad's 17 points and 14 rebounds, Micah Lamberth's 11 points and holding the Marauders to a scoreless second quarter.
"This is a good team," Swiontek said about his 18-5 Titans. "They worked hard all summer. ... We knew we were going to be a good team coming into this season. I think we still have a little left in the tank."
The win helps put aside TCA's past playoff woes. This includes losing to start off the playoffs in their three previous seasons. Last year, they were a No. 16 seed and lost to No. 17 Greeley Central in their first playoff game after earning a first-round bye.
But now, they're getting ready for the round of 16. They face No. 6 Skyline (19-5) on Wednesday.
"We have a saying: We're Titans and we're family," Swiontek said. "This group is locked in. They're family, they're selfless, they look out for each other."
Former St. Mary’s runner Stephen VanGampleare places in top third of Olympic Marathon Trials
Stephen VanGampleare, a 2008 St. Mary’s graduate and former Tri-Peaks League Runner of the Year, finished the Olympic Marathon Trials in 2 hours, 20 minutes and 16 seconds, good for 58th place in a race featuring 158 of the top marathoners in America.
VanGampleare averaged 5:21 miles over the 26.2-mile race Saturday in Atlanta.
He qualified for the race after placing 26th in the 2019 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:18:40.
Rampart basketball alum Dawson Carper coming along at Hawaii
Dawson Carper, a 2018 graduate of Rampart High School, has had a productive couple of weeks for the Hawaii men’s basketball program.
After scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds — both career highs — against Cal Poly on Feb. 8, Carper scored the game-winning bucket with 31 seconds left in a 56-55 win over UC Riverside on Feb. 20. The 7-foot center finished with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Hawaii is 16-12, 7-7 in Big West play, with two regular-season games remaining. Carper is averaging six points and 3.9 rebounds.
Evangelical Christian Academy claims 1A boys' basketball district title
In a game late Saturday, Sam Mote exploded for 28 points to lead the Evangelical Christian Academy to a 61-37 win over Pikes Peak Christian to capture the Class 1A District 7 title at City Auditorium.
No one else scored in double figures for ECA (18-3), which is on a four-game winning streak. The No. 2 Eagles will face No. 3 South Baca on Friday to open the Region 3 tournament.