The first round of the Colorado High School Activities Association football brackets were released Sunday with seeds set for classes 5A, 2A and 1A. The brackets for 3A and 4A will be released next week after the conclusion of the regular season.
Doherty and Fountain-Fort Carson, the Pikes Peak region’s only 5A programs, both earned a spot in the postseason. The Spartans (3-7) are the No. 20 seed and will take on No. 13 Highlands Ranch on Thursday. The Trojans (3-7) took the No. 24 seed and will face No. 9 Cherokee Trail in the first round.
In Class 2A, The Classical Academy (6-3) earned the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Basalt on Saturday in the first round. Elizabeth (6-3) also earned a playoff spot as the No. 12 seed and will travel to No. 5 Faith Christian to kick off the postseason.
Colorado Springs Christian (7-2) earned a No. 7 seed in Class 1A and will host No. 10 Yuma on Friday at 1 p.m. Florence (8-1) is the No. 6 seed in 2 and will host No. 11 Wray.
In the 8-man bracket, Pikes Peak Christian took the No. 7 seed, ending the regular season on an eight-game winning streak including two forfeit wins. The Eagles will host No. 10 Sargent on Saturday.
Ashten Prechtel starts, scores double figures in Stanford exhibition
Discovery Canyon graduate Ashten Prechtel made her college basketball debut this week, starting for Stanford as a true freshman in an exhibition game against Beijing Normal.
Prechtel, the 2018-19 Gazette Preps 5A/4A Girls’ Basketball Peak Performer of the Year, played 12 minutes for the Cardinal, scoring 12 points and pulling down five rebounds in a 100-58 victory.
Regis Jesuit graduate Francesca Belibi led Stanford in scoring with 17 points against Beijing Normal. Belibi, also a Cardinal freshman, played 18:51 and had a team-high three steals.
Prechtel played 21 minutes in a 95-80 loss to the USA women’s team Saturday. She scored four points, had two blocks and a steal.
Belibi started against Team USA and played nine minutes.
Palmer girls’ basketball coach Dave Shackleford selected to umpire state softball championship
Last weekend Palmer girls’ basketball coach Dave Shackleford traded his whistle for an umpire uniform as he was selected to serve in the 4A softball state championship game. No. 14 Erie defeated No. 1 Golden in extra innings.
Shackleford will begin his 24th season as the Palmer girls’ coach this month. Prior to joining the Terrors he coached at Harrison for 10 years.
Discovery Canyon boys’ soccer earns first-ever playoff win
Kevin Barone and Hunter Lindell each scored a goal to lift the No. 10 Discovery Canyon boys’ soccer team to a 2-0 victory of No. 23 Rifle on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.
It was the Thunder’s first playoff win in school history.
Last year, Discovery Canyon lost 1-0 to Glenwood Springs in the playoff opener.
This year’s Thunder (13-3) will face No. 26 Centaurus (9-6-1) in the second round Tuesday. Time and place of the game has not been announced.