State boys’ golf tournaments start Monday
The Class 5A, 4A and 3A boys’ golf state tournament begin Monday, and a few Pikes Peak region golfers and teams are expected to make a run for the state’s top prizes.
Each tournament lasts for two days, with team and individual winners to be announced Tuesday.
The 5A tourney takes place at Maxwell Course at Pinehurst County Club in Denver, with the 4A and 3A tournaments to be held at The Bridges in Montrose and The Eisenhower Blue Course at Air Force Academy, respectively.
Kaden Ford leads a Discovery Canyon team determined to replicate the success of 2016, when Luke Trujillo won the individual title to lead the Thunder to the 4A team championship. In 3A, Liam O’Halloran is considered a contender for the individual title as The Classical Academy team is coming off a regional runner-up finish.
Golfers from Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado and Falcon could also potentially play well at their respective state tournaments.
Playmaker withheld from first half — explodes in second
Palmer Ridge senior Deuce Roberson was withheld from play in the first half of Saturday’s clash with Pine Creek ¯ not a Colorado High School Activities Association suspension, but a coaching decision, according to Roberson.
When he reentered the game as Palmer Ridge received the kickoff to start the second half the Pine Creek coaching staff called for adjustments, knowing Roberson could make an impact.
And he did.
Roberson had 160 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches in the second half, including an 86-yard stunner that would have been a touchdown had he not been caught at the 1-yard line. He had just shy of half of the team’s total receiving yards and was vital on defense, though official defensive statistics have not been updated.
Though he only played the second half, Saturday was Roberson’s most productive receiving game of the year, though he played two complete games at quarterback. His previous season high was 118 yards.
Oh. My. Gosh. @McAllisterQb15 ⏭⏭ @deuce_roberson. Looked like a 90 yard TD but he’s marked down at the 1. @PalmerRidgeFB #copreps pic.twitter.com/2iNeky17o8— Lindsey Smith (@LindseySquints) October 5, 2019
Doherty softball survives nearly 60 runs in slugfest
Final score: Doherty 33, Pine Creek 26
That’s the final tally between Doherty and Pine Creek in their softball game Wednesday afternoon. The Spartans won in Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League action despite the teams combining for nearly 60 runs, 35 hits and 26 errors.
Angelina LoCricchio led the way for Doherty (4-15, 4-5), finishing with one double, two home runs and seven RBIs. The Spartans scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to come back from a 25-23 deficit.
Meanwhile, Pine Creek (1-19, 1-8) had four players who knocked in two runs apiece.
The high-scoring affair came on the same day Palmer Ridge beat Monument rival Lewis-Palmer, 25-24.
F-FC alum Tigner a dual-threat back for Tigers
Charles Tigner has established himself as a threat on the ground and in the air for the Fort Hays State football team.
Tigner, a senior who graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson, leads the Division II Tigers in rushing, compiling a team-high 404 yards on 91 carries with a touchdown. He’s fourth in receiving after catching 20 balls for 197 yards. In Saturday’s 35-7 win over Central Oklahoma, Tigner had 83 rushing yards and 52 receiving yards.