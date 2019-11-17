A couple of the area’s top girls’ basketball players secured their futures with Division I programs in the last week.
Mesa Ridge point guard Serin Dunne is headed to South Alabama, while St. Mary’s wing Seneca Hackley committed to play at Florida Gulf Coast.
Dunne averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game as the Grizzlies advanced to the second round of the state tournament a year ago.
Hackley helped the Pirates to another 3A state title, posting 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and four steals per game.
Atlas Prep combo leads state in boys’ soccer statistics
Lamario Nisbeth and Luis Vega led the Atlas Prep boys’ soccer program to the state semifinals for the first time in program history, and the pair will have another achievement to remember from the 2019 season.
Nisbeth scored his 52nd goal of the season in a 4-2 semifinal loss to Kent Denver. His 52 goals tops the state regardless of classification, eight clear of Aurora West Prep’s Briallan Santiago. He also had an assist in the game, giving him the most points (two points for a goal and one per assist) with 118, 20 clear of Santiago.
Vega’s 23 assists were four more than Lotus School for Excellence’s Mahad Haji.
Pikes Peak Christian football in the midst of a Cinderella-like run
The Pikes Peak Christian football team is pulling off upset after upset as the No.7-ranked team in the state's 8-man playoffs.
It beat No. 10 Sargent 50-17 in the opening round, followed by a 28-6 triumph over No. 2 Sanford in the quarterfinals. Up next: a semifinals showdown against No. 3 Fowler (11-0) on Saturday.
The Eagles are 10-1. Last year, they advanced to the semifinals before losing to Hoehne.
Harrison, CSCS football postseason runs end Saturday
After a historic run in 2018 the Harrison Panthers football team entered the 3A postseason bracket with a 9-1 record and a big challenge to kick off the state tournament, facing No. 1 Mead in the first round.
Ultimately the Panthers fell 41-7 to the undefeated Mavericks.
In Class 1A No. 7 Colorado Springs Christian faced No. 2 Holyoke in the state quarterfinals. The Lions were held to 118 total yards in a 27-0 loss to the Dragons. CSCS finished the season 8-3.