LeDoux lends a leg to Sand Creek football
Jadyn LeDoux, a standout on the Sand Creek girls’ soccer team, helped the Scorpions football program for the first time Friday.
After Scorpions quarterback Syncere Loftis hit Coby Bailey down the visiting sideline for the first touchdown of a 21-6 win over Cheyenne Mountain, LeDoux took the field and hit her first extra point. Her second try was blocked.
LeDoux scored 18 goals and had a team-high 21 assists on the Sand Creek girls’ soccer team that advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
Coronado’s 10-game winning streak, one of the state’s longest, comes to an end
One of the state’s longest softball winning streaks came to an end last week, thanks to Lewis-Palmer’s powerful bats.
On Friday, the Rangers put up a seven-run inning to stun Coronado 16-10 at home in non-conference play. It ended the Cougars’ 10-game winning streak, the longest in the school’s recent memory.
Lewis-Palmer (6-8) got the best out of Coronado’s star pitcher, Jenna Ruggaber. The senior gave up 12 runs and six hits in three innings of pitcher.
This year, Ruggaber’s had stellar performances for Coronado (11-2) — including throwing seven games with at least 10 strikeouts. She boasts a 9-2 record.
“It was a pain and feeling the didn’t enjoy having,” Cougars coach Conrad Gonzales said about last week’s loss. “None of them want that feeling again.”
Palmer Ridge field hockey’s winning streak snapped by one of the state’s best
The Palmer Ridge field hockey finally suffered its first loss the season Thursday, but it came against one of the state’s best teams in Colorado Academy.
The Mustangs’ Andersen Dodge scored in the second half to extend their unbeaten record to 4-0. It was a rematch of sorts, as Colorado Academy beat Palmer Ridge 4-0 in the first round of last year’s state playoffs.
This time, it was closer. Reece Wagers finished with five saves for the Bears (5-1).
Palmer Ridge looks to bounce back Wednesday against Liberty (1-3-1), a program that has made strides since its inception just three years ago.
CHHUN SUN and VINNY BENEDETTO, The Gazette