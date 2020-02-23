After a 22-1 regular season the Sand Creek girls basketball team earned a No. 1 seed in the 4A state playoffs. The Scorpions earned a first-round bye and will host No. 32 Centaurus or No. 33 Pueblo South at 6 p.m. Friday.
In girls’ 4A, Canon City also earned a first-round bye as the No. 16 seed. The Tigers enter the postseason after falling to Sierra, the No. 11 seed that also received a first-round bye.
Canon City will host No. 17 Evergreen or No. 48 Palisade on Friday and Sierra will host either No. 22 Weld Central or No. 43 Rifle.
Air Academy earned the No. 10 seed and will host No. 23 Palmer Ridge or No. 42 Pueblo East in the second round.
Falcon earned the No. 13 seed after a 16-7 regular season and will host the winner of No. 20 Greeley Central vs. No. 45 Pueblo South on Friday.
In 4A boys, Harrison received the area’s top seed at No. 7 and will host the winner of No. 26 Frederick vs. No. 39 Sierra in the second round.
Cheyenne Mountain was named the No. 8 seed. The Indians earned a first-round bye and will host No. 25 Lincoln or No. 40 Elizabeth on Saturday.
The Classical Academy is the 4A No. 11 seed and will begin its postseason journey Saturday in the second round, hosting No. 22 Steamboat Springs or No. 43 Mitchell.
In Class 5A, Fountain-Fort Carson girls earned the No. 10 seed and a first-round bye after finishing the regular season 20-2. The Trojans will host No. 23 Columbine or No. 42 Rocky Mountain on Friday.
In 5A boys, Pine Creek received a first-round bye as the No. 12 seed. The Eagles will host No. 21 Broomfield or No. 44 Brighton on Saturday in the second round.
In addition to the 10 Pikes Peak region teams with first-round byes, 25 other area teams made postseason tournaments in 4A and 5A with brackets released Sunday. Check Gazette Preps for a full scouting report before first-round games.
Doherty, Pine Creek hockey earn first-round byes
The area’s top-two prep hockey teams already advanced to the second round when the postseason bracket was released.
With the top-eight seeds receiving byes, Doherty (17-0-1) is seeded seventh and Pine Creek (16-1-2) eighth.
Lewis-Palmer (No. 17), Cheyenne Mountain (No. 19) and Rampart (No. 22) are also in the 24-team playoff.
Twins Timothy and Lydia Marshall finish strong for respective basketball teams
The Marshall twins, Lydia and Timothy, ended their respective basketball regular seasons last week on a high note.
Lydia, who stars for Liberty girls, had 19 points with four 3-pointers and 10 rebounds in a 47-43 loss to Doherty on Friday. Her brother, Timothy, tied a season-best with 22 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Air Academy's boys to a 49-40 win over Vista Ridge on Thursday.
Both Air Academy and Liberty are headed to the postseason.
The No. 32 Kadets (12-11) face No. 33 Niwot (13-10) in the boys' Class 4A tournament, though a date had not been announced, while the No. 30 Liberty girls (14-9) host No. 35 Greeley West (11-12) on Tuesday in the 5A tournament.
Pine Creek boys' basketball captures first league title
Though there's more basketball left to play, the Pine Creek boys made history last week. With a 72-42 win over Palmer on Wednesday, the Eagles clinched their first league championship in program history, according to the Pine Creek athletics' Twitter account.
The Eagles announced the win the hashtag "#moreworktodo".
Two days later, the Eagles then topped Coronado 67-53 to finish the regular season with an 11-1 record in the Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League.
The No. 12 Eagles (20-3) continue their season in the 5A state tournament.
Lewis-Palmer graduate Joel Scott quickly adjusting to college game
Joel Scott, a freshman on the Black Hills State men’s basketball team, leads the Division II program in scoring as a freshman.
After dropping 24 points on UCCS on Saturday, Scott is averaging 17.4 points through 27 games. He’s started 26 of those games for BHSU (19-8).
Scott scored a season-high 35 points, making 14 of 17 from the field, against CSU-Pueblo on Jan. 25.