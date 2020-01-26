Pine Creek OL stays close to home, commits to UNC in Greeley
Pine Creek offensive lineman Ethan Kramer announced last week that he will join the University of Northern Colorado football team. He committed to play under new coach Ed McCaffrey, the former Broncos great who coached at Valor Christian before taking the Bears job in mid-December.
He had several other offers and interests, including Idaho State, Wyoming, Pennsylvania and Murray State.
Kramer is the fourth recruit to commit to UNC since Columbine running back Tanner Hollens, the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, de-committed in December to make a verbal pledge to join Colorado State.
Kramer, listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, was part of a 13-1 Pine Creek team that won the Class 4A state title this past season. The Eagles offense outscored their opponents 595-172 and averaged 426 yards in 2019.
"I would like to thank my coaches and teammates that I've been blessed to have during my high school career at Pine Creek," Kramer said in a Twitter post. "It's been a dream of mine to play college football and I'm very thankful to be given that opportunity to play at the Division I level. Huge thank you to Ed McCaffrey and staff for believing in me."
F-FC alum Jequan Hogan leads Big 12 in triple jump
In his first triple jump of the indoor season, Texas Tech’s Jequan Hogan, a 2018 graduate of Fountain-Fort Carson, set a personal best and leads the Big 12 after going 52 feet, 6.75 inches at the Corky Classic.
Hogan, a sophomore, helped the Red Raiders win another conference title as a freshman by placing fifth in the triple jump and seventh in the high jump at the Big 12 Championships during the outdoor season.
Ashten Prechtel hits game-tying shot for No. 6 Stanford in overtime win over Colorado
Discovery Canyon graduate and Stanford freshman Ashten Prechtel scored the game-tying bucket in the final 2 seconds of regulation against Colorado on Friday to force overtime. The Cardinals defeated CU 76-68 in OT.
The game marked her first regular-season start for Stanford in which she finished with 12 points, all scored in the final 5:01 of regulation.
Prechtel started in an 82-49 win over Utah on Sunday, where she scored 11 points, had five rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks.
Prechtel, Regis Jesuit grad Francesca Belibi and the Cardinals will face CU again Feb. 16.
Seth Fuqua drops 29 points at North Central University
Vanguard graduate Seth Fuqua has appeared in each game as a true freshman for North Central University (DIII), averaging 14.5 points.
Last week Fuqua earned "Ram of the Week" honors after dropping a career-high 29 points and shooting 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.
Fuqua averaged 24.5 points in four years at Vanguard and is the Pikes Peak region’s all-time leading scorer with 2,374 points. Earlier this year the Vanguard basketball team retired his number.