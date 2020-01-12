Rampart lands experienced swimming coach
Former college swimmer and coach Brady Shyrock was hired earlier this month to lead the Rampart boys' swimming and diving team, the school announced.
Shyrock swam at North Dakota in the mid-1990s before he became an assistant for his alma mater. He is also a well-known figure in the club swimming team in the Colorado Springs area, highlighted by the fact that he recently started coaching the Colorado Springs Swim Team before he took the job at Rampart.
"Skill and character development are strong themes that I coach by within a positive culture of mutual accountability, which I expect from my athletes," the coach said in a statement. "I enjoy helping the athletes to grow, achieve goals, and for them to ultimately realize they are more than they think they are!”
Vista Ridge's Bella Mitchell dominates, earns redemption at annual tournament
Vista Ridge's Bella Mitchell got redemption earlier this month.
At the second Vista Ridge Alpha Female Tournament on Jan. 4, Mitchell won the 161-pound title in dominant fashion by pinning all four opponents. Last year, she finished as runner-up.
Vista Ridge took third with 103 points in a tournament considered one of the biggest collection of girl wrestlers in the Colorado Springs area. Douglas County finished with 139 to take first, followed by Denver East's 121.
Other standouts were Doherty's Shayla Valdez, who won the 111 title with three pins, and Coronado's Marissa Rosario, who dominated at 147 by pinning four opponents.
Springs’ Division I duo leads state in scoring
As of Sunday, Colorado boys’ basketball’s leading scorers are Division I signees who attend schools separated by just a few miles.
The Vanguard School senior, and Colorado signee, Nique Clifford leads the state with 28.7 points per game. The 6-foot-5 guard has scored 20 points or more in each game, scoring 30 or more in three straight games. His season-high 35 points came in a comfortable win over Peyton.
Javonte Johnson, a senior at Cheyenne Mountain who’s signed with New Mexico, sits 1.5 points back of his friend, averaging 27.2 per game. Johnson posted 36 points twice this season, against Fountain-Fort Carson and Coronado.
St. Mary’s, Vanguard boys’ meet Tuesday in battle of area’s top scoring 3A squads
Saturday both St. Mary’s and Vanguard put up more than 100 points in respective 3A Tri-Peaks games, setting up what is sure to be an exciting rivalry conference match Tuesday as the Pirates host Vanguard at 7 p.m.
Saturday the St. Mary’s defeated Trinidad 103-40 while Vanguard took down Ellicott 102-47.
Averaging 86.4 points per game, St. Mary’s (8-1) leads the state in scoring, led by sophomore Sam Howery, averaging 21.4 points, and junior Luke Stockelman with 19.9. Vanguard (6-1) averages 62 points led by Clifford. In addition to the crushing win over Ellicott, the Coursers defeated 4A Northfield 63-62 last week.
Palmer hockey’s Stone tops Colorado’s points chart
Through eight games, Palmer hockey has surpassed last season’s win total and Will Stone is a big reason for the success.
Stone owns 15 goals and seven assists to lead the state with 22 points. Three of his goals have been scored on the power play, and three more have been short-handed.
Palmer is tied with Doherty atop the Apex Conference with a 4-2 record through six league games. A year ago, Palmer won just three games, one in league play.