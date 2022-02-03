Cheyenne Mountain, Pine Creek choose to split PPAC
Arguably the area's toughest wrestling conference has been decided — sort of.
Cheyenne Mountain and Pine Creek were settled to wrestling Wednesday for the league's title. Earlier in the year, at the Battle of the Best tournament, the two teams tied in their dual, 36-all.
The match was moved to Thursday and canceled altogether in the morning due to school districts throughout the area closing for inclement weather. In turn, the two schools will split the title — much like they split the opening season matchup.
As it stands, Cheyenne Mountain is the local favorite to win the state title in 4A for the second consecutive year. OnTheMat has the Hawks at second in its rankings, behind only Pueblo East. Previously, Falcon was also atop the rankings, but has since fallen to third.
The two schools also have multiple wrestlers in the top-five of their given weight class, but only a few from the area are at the top of their section.
Discovery Canyon's Dominic Hargrove (132); Vista Ridge's Max Coddington (182); Cheyenne Mountain's Nico Gagliardi (195) and Mesa Ridge's Matthew Moore (285) all stand atop their given classes.
Pine Creek sits at 10th in a loaded 5A slate that features powerhouse Pomona.
Lewis-Palmer boys' basketball perched atop 4A RPI, several others battling for upsets in 5A
There may not be a favorite from the area in 5A boys' basketball, but the Rangers are the class of 4A according to RPI.
Lewis-Palmer sits in first place ahead of undefeated Pueblo South as the basketball postseason nears. The difference between the two is merely .007 in the rankings.
Among the other top-25 schools by RPI in 4A are Discovery Canyon (19), Falcon (22), Mesa Ridge (24) and Palmer Ridge (25).
For 5A, Vista Ridge (10), Air Academy (14) and Doherty (15) are the area's top contenders. Palmer, at 24th, also represents a tough out as the Terrors streak their way to a possible CSML title.
The area's most likely title winner may not be in either classification. In 1A, Evangelical Christian sits atop the RPI rankings and St. Mary's sits at second in 3A.
Both have lost just one game this year and boast several 30-point wins en route to outscoring opponents by at least 200 apiece throughout the year.
The last state champion from the area, classification notwithstanding, was Lewis-Palmer which overtook Longmont for the 2019 hardware.
Doherty's Ana Rojas, Rampart's Ivy Buckley represent loaded girls' swim class vying for state
There are no promises an area team will come back from state next week with hardware, but it's a decent bet.
Among the area's top swimmers are Doherty's Ana Rojas and Lewis-Palmer's Abigail Perry. Not to be ignored is also Cheyenne Mountain's Caroline Bricker. All three boast times in the state's overall top marks, including Rojas' top mark in the 100-yard backstroke.
Perry holds the second-best time in the 500-yard freestyle as a freshman and Bricker sits atop the 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley — all in 4A, while Rojas' marks are among 5A swimmers.
As teams, Pine Creek (second) and Cheyenne Mountain (third) sit towards the top of 4A behind top-ranked Heritage. Lewis-Palmer (10) stands as the only local team to make the latest, 5A top-10 list.
In 3A, Discovery Canyon is gunning for a title — currently ranked second behind Evergreen by just 11 points. The difference between the Thunder and third-place St. Mary's Academy is 88 points, for reference.
For diving, it's a largely been a two-horse race for the area's best between Lewis-Palmer's Dahlia Allen and Rampart's Ivy Buckley. The two have the highest scores among their respective classifications.
Allen posted a 539.45 earlier this year while Buckley's top mark is 514.90. Both figure to help both themselves and their team's scores at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center (VMAC).
Current, former Doherty standouts both vying for state titles in girls' wrestling
Doherty's Sarah Savidge (20-1) and Discovery Canyon's Victoria Guinard once wore the same garments. The latter is wrestling for the Thunder this year after the district put together a team that previously didn't exist.
As it stands, the two are also battling for hardware. Savidge sits atop the 127-pound rankings, while Guinard is the leader in the 147-pound bracket. Vista Ridge's Alison Evans (161 pounds) also sits atop her class.
Doherty, off its first Metro win after the tournament brought girls into the fold, also boasts Katey Valdez who's a perfect 21-0. She's currently ranked second for 100-pound wrestlers behind Soroco's Larhae Whaley.
The Spartans (third), Thunder (fourth) and Wolves (sixth) all sit inside the state's top-10 team rankings.
Multiple top clubs vying for hockey state title
Cheyenne Mountain, much like wrestling, is the leader atop the area's hockey clubs, as well.
The Hawks are ranked atop the 4A RPI rankings ahead of Battle Mountain. Rampart and Woodland Park are also in the top-10 for 4A.
For 5A, it will likely come down to Lewis-Palmer to end the area's drought. The Rangers are ranked eighth in the latest 5A RPI rankings behind club's as high as top-seeded Regis Jesuit which also ranks in the top-10 nationally.
Doherty stands alone as the other 5A, top-15 club as the Spartans are at 15, just behind Chatfield and Cherry Creek, despite boasting a better overall record.
Doherty, Cañon City and Vanguard balling out among area's talent-rich girls' basketball scene
If a champion doesn't come out of the boys' basketball tournament, it very well may come from the girls' portion.
Doherty, led by Peyton Sterk, is currently sixth among the state's 5A RPI rankings. The Spartans have fired out of winter break — winning all eight games and posting a 6-0 PPAC record. Not to be ignored is Pine Creek which boasts more size and is currently slated 16th.
Cañon City and Vanguard represent the area's other top clubs as the former ranks seventh in 4A, while the latter sits at second in 3A behind Platte Valley. Each team has lost just two games and has fought through league play unscathed in a combined 12 matchups against familiar foes.
Rampart football tabs new head football coach
The Rams will be led by a familiar face next year.
Rob Royer was hired back on to coach the 2022 football team after previously leading the football program from 2014-19. He also served as an assistant for Woodland Park in the past.
In his previous stint at Rampart, Royer went 36-19 and led the Rams to two league championships and four state playoff appearances in five years.
"(Rob) brings the strength of working with students, colleagues and parents as a teacher, coach and program leader," Andy Parks, Rampart's athletic director, said in a statement.
Former head coach, Troy Ward, will stay with the program to be the defensive coordinator — the same role he served previously under Royer.