Mitchell boys’ and girls’ soccer
Mitchell soccer coach Adam Palmer said the hardest part of the new job so far has been connecting with prospective players.
“When you haven’t had a season, a lot of those kind of fall by the wayside,” Palmer said.
According to the athletics website, the Marauders’ boys’ team had nine games on the books in March and April, but all were cancelled. Those waiting for the sport’s return have been rallied and instructed to bring friends.
“We almost have to treat it like a relaunch with the school,” Palmer said. “It’s really about getting people plugged back in, building that trust.”
Palmer was an assistant coach at Vista Ridge last year. When the opportunity opened up to teach and coach closer to home, he took advantage.
“They’re talented kids," Palmer said of his players. "Just being able to work with them...and continue to develop will be a big honor and a lot of fun.”
Palmer isn’t alone in getting his bearings at Mitchell. The school recently hired new football, volleyball, men’s basketball, baseball and cheer coaches, according to new athletic director Nick Karn.
As Palmer tries to get the word out before tryouts and the start of the boys’ season Aug. 27 against Doherty, he’s been collaborating with coaches from other sports. He also brought in assistant Tim Owen, who has worked with goalkeepers.
“We're not going to get beat because we lack discipline,” Palmer said is the goal.
“Let’s go out and surprise people. Let's be that school that other coaches and other teams start to worry about and fear in the long run.”
Fountain-Fort Carson baseball
The Trojans aren’t singing and dancing along to Kidz Bop on the baseball field. Other than that, new Fountain-Fort Carson coach Thomas Revering said, teaching first grade and coaching high schoolers isn’t as different as one might think.
“Just because they’re 16 and 17 years old doesn’t mean they don’t need the same kind of love and attention that you give a 6- and 7-year-old in the classroom,” Revering said. “There's a lot of overlap with the things that I do."
Revering was an assistant at Fountain-Fort Carson for two years before taking the helm. After a summer in which the rising sophomores and juniors made big strides, he’ll try to use fall ball to further build the community.
“They're definitely starting to buy in, Revering said. “They really believe in themselves - and I believe in them too - to turn around that 6-9 record and hopefully make the playoffs next year.”
Palmer hockey
Lee Olson is no stranger to the Palmer hockey program. The Springs native was a Terror himself, then two years after graduating he began coaching.
“I bring a lot of passion,” Olson said. “I’ve been at this for a lot time.”
Olson – also a certified personal trainer - was an assistant to Kevin Moore for six years. The past two, the Terrors finished .500 in league play. Following Moore’s retirement, Olson expects a seamless transition.
“He saved the program. It didn’t have the best reputation,” Olson said. “Things weren’t going well. He really came in and changed the culture.
“I'm honestly going to be the beneficiary of a lot of that.”