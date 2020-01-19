Pine Creek alum Ally Watt picked No. 6 in NWSL draft
Ally Watt went into Thursday’s National Women’s Soccer League draft without expectation but didn’t have to wait long to find out where she was headed.
The draft order was shaken up when Stanford attacker Sophie Smith, a Windsor native who attended Fossil Ridge, declared for the draft after her sophomore season, becoming the first teenager to be drafted into the league. There was also a trade for the No. 2 pick that further muddied the forecast.
“There was really no expectations going in,” Watt said. “A lot of things happened this draft.”
Watt eventually went No. 6 to North Carolina Courage, the defending champions of the league.
“I’m happy where I’m going,” the standout forward at Pine Creek and Texas A&M said. “Just super excited to be part of that team, part of that culture.”
Unlike Smith, Watt used all of her eligibility, earning a degree and starting a master’s program after she redshirted as a sophomore to be a part of the Under-20 World Cup. She also participated in an ID camp with the senior national team in December.
“Getting that critique was something I was really excited about,” Watt said.
She’ll report to North Carolina in mid-March and join a roster that features Lauren Milliet, a Colorado College product and Duragno native, Denver native Jaelene Hinkle and Littleton’s Kristen Hamilton.
Watt was also a standout on the track, winning four state track and field titles in 2014. She was named the 2014 Gazette Preps girls' track and field Peak Performer of the Year.
Air Academy’s Thaddaeus Dewing honored as All-American
Air Academy’s Thaddaeus Dewing was one of 72 boys across the U.S. honored this weekend at the United Soccer All-American banquet in Baltimore.
Dewing led the Kadets to the state championship game for the third time of his career — winning two — as a senior in 2019. He scored 29 goals and added 16 assists as a senior.
Broomfield’s Gustavo Gutierrez was the other Coloradan recognized.
Doherty's Gish returns from injury to help Spartans boys' basketball to win
If interested, the Doherty boys' basketball team has an excellent opportunity to write a book about its season so far.
The Spartans' story isn't quite over yet, however.
First, it started with the return of junior Schafer Reichart, who was hit by influenza last year that had him on life support. He's fine now, averaging 15.2 points to help lead the Spartans (5-8, 1-3 Class 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro League).
Then, more drama arrived. For the better, of course.
On Thursday, junior Brody Gish made his return for the first time this season after breaking two bones in a leg, according to Doherty basketball's Twitter account. He scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the Spartans' 82-53 win over Coronado. His performance was supported by Reichart's 23 points and Tyler Mahle's 16, while Lucas Moerman added 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Mesa Ridge wrestling continues to dominate in dual matches
Not once but twice this past week, the Mesa Ridge wrestling team showed it is tough to beat pound-for-pound. Literally.
The Grizzlies rolled through Widefield 66-9 on Wednesday. Two days later, they beat Discovery Canyon 44-21 to stay unbeaten at 10-0. Undoubtedly, that's one of the best records in the state — if not the best.
On Twitter, coach Rob Braaten had two simple words for his Grizzlies: "Great job."
The wins came a week after a dramatic triumph over Cheyenne Mountain, in which the Grizzlies tied it up at 36-36 after all 14 matches were completed before officials handed them one extra point they needed to capture the dual based on the official rulebook's fourth criteria: most individual wins.
Cheyenne Mountain’s new No. 2 scorer waiting for call
Gus Nehme took a break from waiting for his phone to ring to check out the new No. 1 on Cheyenne Mountain boys’ basketball’s career scoring list.
Nehme, who scored 1,320 points in an Indians uniform before playing at Fairleigh Dickinson, was able to watch Javonte Johnson score 34 points against Palmer Ridge on Friday because his professional season in Lebanon with Champville SC has been canceled.
“I just came back from the Middle East,” Nehme said Friday. “With what’s going on over there, they canceled the league.”
A series of no-fly zones complicated travel for teams across the region, but Nehme isn’t giving up hope of resuming his professional career.
“I just take it one day at a time and stay close to my phone,” Nehme said.