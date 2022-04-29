Girls' tennis regionals start next week, and among the biggest contenders for hardware is St. Mary's.
The group finished out a perfect regular season this week and highlights a week of standouts in the Colorado Springs area.
Pirates finish plunder without a scratch heading into the postseason
St. Mary's girls' tennis is in exclusive company this year. The Pirates went undefeated — a perfect 11-0 — as one of just two 3A teams to do so. They added a top finish at the Fountain-Fort Carson invite.
Zooming in even closer, junior Anna Costalonga and the pair of senior Sydney Taylor and sophomore Carmen Gonzalez went undefeated in the No. 2 singles and No. 3 doubles slots.
The Pirates' closest matchup this year came in the past week against Colorado Springs Christian. Senior Ellie Hartman's No. 1 singles win led the way, with a sweep of the singles matches clinching the win, 4-3.
St. Mary's will head into next week's 3A regionals as one of the top clubs in the state. Memorial Park will host the Pirates, along with Colorado Springs Christian, the Colorado Springs School, Sierra, Vanguard and Fountain Valley in what figures to be a hotly-contested field. The two-day event will start Wednesday.
Danes show their bark, and bite, in the season's final stretch
Fountain Valley girls' soccer may have lost its first two games, but those have since been forgotten.
The Danes have won nine games in a row after another perfect week with wins over Vanguard, 3-2 and Colorado Springs School, 5-0. In that span, they've outscored opponents 53-5, including back-to-back, mercy-rule wins over Dolores Huerta and Trinidad, with the former taking place on the road.
Leading the pack for the club has been sophomore Annie Wrubel. She's scored 29 goals and assisted on 10 others for a team-high, 68 points. Freshman goalkeeper, Lily Christofferson, has also stood out for Fountain Valley with 42 saves to just 14 goals allowed — nine of which came in the first two matches of the year.
Fellow freshman, Isabel Garza, has also made her presence felt with 25 points — nine goals and seven assists. Her total is second on the team.
CHSAA currently ranks the Danes at fourth in 2A.
Lions roar even louder, still sit with just one loss through 12 games
If the Danes are barking, then the Lions are full-on roaring this year.
Colorado Springs Christian represents one of Fountain Valley's two losses this year — a 7-1 win for the Lions in their third game of the year. At seventh place in 3A, the club is in the mix as one of the state's best.
Just this week, the Lions upended St. Mary's, Vanguard and James Irwin Friday with a 10-0 win.
Through its 11-1-1 start, Colorado Springs Christian has outscored opponents 76-12 behind the lead of an unexpected source — senior goalkeeper, Amanda Boucher. Her voice has played a looming role in the standout season for the Lions.
Lutheran, ranked third in 3A, topped the Lions, 6-1, earlier this year. Since, they've allowed multiple goals just once — in a 2-2 tie to Eagle Ridge Academy and a 4-2 win over 2A, third-ranked Denver Christian.
Eagles flying high after slow start, finishing out season with high-powered hitting attack
The first four games for Evangelical Christian Academy were so-so. Wins over James Irwin, 14-9, and Calhan, 17-5, were overshadowed by a 17-0 loss to Peyton and 16-6 loss to Manitou Springs — a higher classification test for the Eagles.
Since then, the Eagles have gone 7-2, with two more wins this week over Cotopaxi, 20-0, and Flatirons Academy, 14-3.
Sophomore Andrew Gregory and junior Jesse Finnegan led the way with four runs driven in, apiece, in the team's win over Cotopaxi. Senior Noah Coddington also laced a triple as part of his two hits in the bout.
Against Flatirons, it was a communal effort — two runs driven in each for senior Johnathan Bunker, junior Michael Kim and sophomore Daniel Counts. Finnegan, alongside his hitting, also pitched in both wins, combining for five innings with just one earned run allowed and three strikeouts.
In the three-inning win over the Pirates, Finnegan didn't allow a hit.
Woodland Park survives a hectic week unscathed on the pitch
Looking down the barrel of three games in three days is a daunting task for any soccer team, especially off a close loss to Cañon City, 3-1.
Woodland Park, instead of shuttering, proceeded to win by a combined 17-1 score over three opponents — Elizabeth, Summit and Harrison.
Senior Morgan Berry scored in each of the three wins for a total of five goals. Not to be outdone, sophomore Hailey Witt also played a big role with four goals and another two assists.
The two have led the Panthers in their 11-2 season with 16 goals and nine assists apiece for an identical, team-leading 41 points.
Junior Isabella Slouch and sophomore Katie Roy have split time in goal, with the former allowing just eight goals to 55 saves. Roy has allowed just one goal, with 13 saves to her name.
The Panthers have outscored 13 opponents a combined 82-12 this year, with their only losses coming to Falcon at the start of the season and the aforementioned defeat to the Tigers. They sit at 29th in CHSAA's RPI standings, but first in the Colorado Springs Metro South over 7-5 Coronado.
Woodland Park will end the season with matchups against Palmer and Lamar on Saturday and Tuesday, respectively.
Pine Creek striker set for overseas competition
Pine Creek sophomore Liam Hawkins is heading to Spain this summer.
The Eagles' youngster, who scored a pair of goals in a win over Fountain-Fort Carson this year, will be heading there to participate on the 23U team of the FC Odisea organization. The club is located in Castellon, Spain and will host Hawkins alongside 22 other soccer standouts from across the world.