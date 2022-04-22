Boys' volleyball is set to start the postseason in just over a week, and several teams from the area are in the mix for a spot.
On other fields, some teams were able to emerge victorious and inch closer to league titles. Ahead is a breakdown of the week that was in Colorado Springs' area preps.
Multiple teams entering boys' volleyball playoffs on a hot streak
A simple, regular-season matchup earlier this year between Discovery Canyon and Fountain-Fort Carson boys' volleyball was a diving-off point for both programs.
Since then, the Thunder have won every set — a perfect 57-0 on the season heading into Friday's match with Cheyenne Mountain. The Trojans, to their credit, have rattled off 10 wins in 14 matches, including a 3-2 win over James Irwin and a 2-1 victory over Grandview.
They even received votes alongside fourth-place Discovery Canyon and ninth-place Cheyenne Mountain in the latest CHSAA poll. The two are in the same places in CHSAA's RPI for the whole state, while Fountain-Fort Carson sits at 15th.
James Irwin and Coronado are 21st and 24th, respectively, putting them on the outside looking in of the 16-team regional playoff field. The Thunder are currently slated to host their regional matchups, while Cheyenne Mountain needs to climb one spot to be in the upper half.
Though the Trojans are done with their season, and await the results of the teams sandwiching them in the RPI, several other teams still have games to play, including one last matchup between Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon next week.
If all things stay the same heading into playoffs being laid out, the Trojans would head to two-seeded Cherry Creek, while Discovery Canyon would host 13-seeded Regis Jesuit, and Cheyenne Mountain would head to eight-seeded Douglas County — a team it lost to, 2-0, earlier this month.
PPAC becoming the wild west between the foul lines
If someone says they know how matchups between the top teams of the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference will play out, politely react with skepticism.
Vista Ridge, thanks to an undefeated start, looked to be running away with the league just a week ago. Since, Pine Creek toppled Cheyenne Mountain twice, the Wolves fell to Air Academy and the league has drawn to within three games at the top.
The Wolves' lead over Cheyenne Mountain moved to one game after the two faced off Friday, with the latter coming back to win, 18-8.
Two-game series with Rampart, Fountain-Fort Carson and Doherty stand in the Wolves' way. While the Hawks have sets against Lewis-Palmer, Liberty and Palmer Ridge.
Tuesday's matchup between Vista Ridge and Cheyenne Mountain may determine the PPAC, regular-season winner.
Eagles continue soaring season, add another top win
Pine Creek girls' soccer came into the week with two things: a perfect, 10-0 record and a big matchup with out-of-town-rival, Palmer Ridge.
After the latter, the Eagles are still undefeated after a 4-2 win. Four scored a goal in the communal effort, while junior Monica Yoder added a pair of assists. Senior Isa Murdock scored and assisted another to add to her tie for the team-high mark in scoring.
Sophomore Ava Amsden is the other striker tied for the lead at 16 goals through 11 games. Murdock's up to a team-high, 49 points while Amsden sits at 45.
Red-Tailed Hawks pluck apart three opponents in boys' lacrosse
Cheyenne Mountain had a three-game week in boys' lacrosse, and refused to lose along the way.
First, it was a 17-7 win on the road over the Dawson School. Then, the Hawks downed Evergreen, 14-1. Between the two wins, junior Kevin Papa scored a team-high nine goals and added a pair of assists.
Fellow junior Matthew Kelleher allowed just seven goals in the two games, combined.
Three teams collecting wins atop Metro League South
Coronado, Mesa Ridge and Cañon City saved the best for the league slate on the diamond.
All three programs have yet to lose a league game and are currently tied atop the standings — the Grizzlies with four wins to the Cougars' and Tigers' three.
Across the three games, Cañon City outscored its opponents 41-15. Mesa Ridge did one better with a 67-8 differential while Coronado racked up a 44-13 mark.
Tigers get it done on the pitch, too
Cañon City's baseball program may be leading the pack, but it's not the only one. The girls' soccer team put together another perfect week with wins over Palmer and Woodland Park to move to 5-4-2 this year and a sterling, 3-0 in league play.
In the two games, the Tigers outscored the Terrors and Panthers 12-1. Sophomore Danaye Walters scored a team-high, three goals across the two wins and fellow sophomore Aly Richardson added a pair of assists.
The club even dispersed its goals even with six in each half between the pair of bouts.
St. Mary's girls' tennis won't stop winning
Pirates may be outlawed across the seas, but St. Mary's refuses to stop taking over opponents.
The Pirates moved to a perfect, 9-0 this week with wins over Rampart and Salida, 5-2 apiece. Senior Ellie Hartman's gone from hooping to serving with wins in both No. 1 singles matchups, dropping just two sets total along the way.
No. 2 single, junior Anna Costalonga, did the same with two wins. She dropped multiple sets just once across the four chances. The two also helped the Pirates win a one-point thriller over Mesa Ridge to begin April.
They won 34-33, with Sand Creek coming in third at 31 points as a team. Rankings don't exist through CHSAA for girls' tennis, but St. Mary's figures to be in contention for a top postseason finish.