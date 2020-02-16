If you missed the Stadium Series clash between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings, or can't make it to Monday's Faceoff at Falcon Stadium between Air Academy and Colorado College, there's one more chance to catch a hockey game on the outdoor ice at Falcon Stadium.
Lewis-Palmer will host Pine Creek at 8 p.m. Tuesday in a free event for the public thanks to the Avalanche's amateur hockey development department.
Information regarding our hockey game vs Pine Creek at Falcon Stadium at the Air Force Academy on February the 18th @ 8 pm. @CHSAA @therowdyrangers @LewisPalmer38 @gazettepreps @DanMohrmann @LindseySquints @NewsPikesPeak pic.twitter.com/fWNxN9fqrw— Ranger Athletics (@LPHS_Rangers) February 14, 2020
Fans who hope to attend, however, will be required to RSVP to gain admission.
The RSVP form requires contact phone number, email and number of attendees in your party. Once your RSVP has been confirmed, you will receive a confirmation email with full details on the event, per the website.
Parking will be available in Lot 4A and fans must enter the stadium through Gate 4. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Pine Creek enters Tuesday's contest undefeated and is the highest-scoring team in the state, averaging seven goals per game. Austin Sawyer is ranked second in the state in scoring with 24 goals and Austin Gibson is fifth with 20.
Lewis-Palmer has won two straight and is 9-6-1 since an 0-3 start. The Rangers average 3.5 goals and are led by Noah Bird and Sam Kleinsmith with 12 and 11 goals, respectively.
The Eagles defeated Lewis-Palmer 6-3 in December.
Lewis-Palmer product Matthew Ragsdale, Manitou Springs Cole Sienknecht producing at Western State
Matthew Ragsdale, a freshman on the Western State men's basketball team, scored 11 of his career-high 31 points in quick succession Friday.
According to the team's Twitter account, Ragsdale hit three consecutive 3-pointers before making a mid-range jumper in the span of 93 seconds late in the first half of Friday's 87-71 win over Regis.
Ragsdale finished 12 of 20 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds.
Ragsdale, a member of Lewis-Palmer's undefeated state championship squad a year ago, is third on the team, averaging 11.9 points, just behind Manitou Springs alum Cole Sienknecht, who's scoring 13.8 per contest. Sienknecht scored 19 on Friday and followed it up with 23 points in Saturday's win over Colorado Christian.
St. Mary's star Seneca Hackley selected for All-American game
Seneca Hackley, a star on the 18-1 St. Mary's girls' basketball team, will play at the Women's Final Four a year before she starts her college career.
The Florida Gulf Coast commit was selected to play in the Blue Star All-American Game in New Orleans the weekend of the Division I national semifinals, Rockies Basketball club tweeted Saturday.
Hackley averages 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.4 steals per game for the two-time defending Class 3A state champions.